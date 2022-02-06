Victories of Santa Cruz, Jesus Ramos and Luis Nery

In the semi-stellar combat of the evening Thurman vs. Barrios, the Mexican Leo Santa Cruz won by unanimous decision Keenan Carbajal at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

The fight was played at 130 pounds. Santa Cruz imposed his usual combat rhythm, continuously throwing punches and printing his usual pressure.

Carbajal was overtaken and failed to stop Santa Cruz. Only a cut in Santa Cruz after an accidental clash of heads complicated the “Earthquake” at times.

Finally, the fight agreed to ten rounds went to the scores, granting a victory to Santa Cruz by 100-90, 100-90 and 100-90.

With this victory at 130 pounds, Santa Cruz hopes to return to 126 pounds.

The undefeated American prospect Jesus Ramos won by knockout in the sixth round against the Mexican Vladimir Hernandez after connecting at will and prompting the intervention of the referee.

With this victory Ramos goes to (18-0, 15 KOs), while Hernández goes to (13-5, 6 KOs).

The Mexican louis nery was proclaimed World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Super Bantamweight Champion, after winning by split decision over Carlos Castro.

Nery sent Castro to the ground in the first jump, however Castro recovered and fought back at all times, imposing his greatest reach with the jab and making it very difficult for the champion in two divisions.

Finally, two of the judges gave Nery the victory 96-93 95-94, while another gave Castro 95-94.

Nery increased his record to (32-1, 24 KOs), while Carlos Castro lost his unbeaten record to (27-1, 12 KOs).