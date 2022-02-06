Vida goes down to the Marathon and gets its first victory of the Clausura Tournament 2022

Vida’s first victory in the Clausura 2022 tournament came until the third day. The coconut palms overcame Marathón 3-0 and brought it down from the cloud in which it was walking after a good start with two consecutive victories.

The Ceibeño Municipal Stadium was a red party. The team led by the Portuguese Fernando Mira earned respect against a rival who arrived motivated and who left for San Pedro Sula with his head down after this harsh setback.

THE GOALS

The cocoteros took the lead in the 21st minute. In a corner, Juan Pablo Montes connected the ball and Colombian striker Santiago Córdova wanted to clear his head, but ended up putting the ball in his goal.

In the second half, the Spaniard Víctor Blasco sent the first ball he touched into the back of Denovan Torres’ goal to increase the score to 2-0 for the Reds in the 63rd minute, after an assist from Rafael Agámez.

The same Colombian striker enabled Luis Meléndez in the 90th minute, who beat Denovan Torres with great quality to sentence the contest, 3-0.

-DATA SHEET:

LIFE: 23. Roberto “Pipo” López, 5. Sergio Peña, 31. Carlos Sánchez (15 Otoniel Osorio, min.76), 4. Juan Pablo Montes, 8. Denis Meléndez (21 Luis Meléndez, min.76), 14. Carlos Argueta (18 Danilo Palacios, min. 22), 6. Roger Sanders, 22. Axelander Aguilar (10 Víctor Blasco, min. 60), 32. Carlos Bernárdez, 9. Rafael Agámez and 20. Marcos Velázquez.

Trainer: Fernando Mira (BY).

MARATHON: 22. Denovan Torres, 2. Bryan Barrios, 5. Luis Vega, 14. Santiago Córdova (23 Juan Vieyra, min. 46), 17. Bryan Molina, 18. Lucas Campana, 30. Edwin Solano (Carlos Ovidio Lanza, min. 68), 31. Reynieri Mayorquín, 38. Brayan Castillo (10 Mario Martínez, min. 46), 48. Adrian Ramírez and 65. Isaac Castillo (19 Cristian Cálix, min. 76).

Trainer: Martin Garcia (URU).

REFEREES: Marvin Cruz, Luis Paz, Elder Oliva and Raúl Castro.