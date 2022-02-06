VIDEO: An American pastor organizes a mass burning of ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Twilight’ books along with other “demonic materials”

The religious lit a huge bonfire in front of the church and called on his followers to get rid of healing crystals, tarot cards, idols, voodoo dolls and other occult objects.

A far-right American pastor, Greg Locke, organized a book burning Wednesday night, encouraging parishioners to throw literary fantasy works such as ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Twilight’ into the fire, calling them “material demonic,” reports NBC News.

Aside from youth literature, the spiritual leader called on his followers to get rid of all “evil garbage” such as tarot cards, the ouija (wooden boards to communicate with the spirits), healing crystals, idols, voodoo dolls, spell books and other objects related to the occult, collects New York Post.

In a video posted Thursday on the pastor’s Facebook account, believers throw books and other objects allegedly linked to “witchcraft” into a huge bonfire in the church parking lot in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. The ‘clip’ has been reproduced almost 300,000 times and has accumulated 15,000 comments, both supportive and grateful, as well as critical and ridiculous.

🔥Pastor organizes a book burning for ‘promoting’ witchcraftAn American pastor organized a massive book burning of literary titles such as ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Twilight’, since, according to him, they promote devil worship and witchcraft. pic.twitter.com/b8Nb7GSoqe — RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) February 5, 2022

“Bring all your Harry Potter stuff. […] it’s 100% witchcraft,” Locke urged his followers on Instagram. “All of his ‘Twilight’ books and movies. They are full of spells, demonism, metamorphosis and the occult,” he added.

“We have a constitutional and biblical right to do what we are going to do tonight,” Locke said before carrying out the activity, to show that “the Church has a religious right to burn occult materials that you consider a threat to your […] belief systems”.

It is not the first time that Locke’s name appears in public and causes so much controversy among Internet users. The pastor was permanently suspended from Twitter for spreading misinformation about the anticovid vaccines, which he described as “sugar water”, and refuse access to the church of parishioners with masks on.

Among other statements that have caused outrage, Locke assured that children with autism are possessed by demons, since said diagnosis is not in the Bible.