VIDEO: Lupita Castro, alleged victim of Vicente Fernández, asks that the singer not be honored with a street

The death of Don Vicente Fernández at the end of 2021 revived some controversies, because supposed love affairs began to emerge, as well as victims of the “Charro from Huentitan”because despite being one of the greatest exponents of Mexican music, his career was tainted by various sexual scandals.

Before the “Charro de Huentitán” died, the singer Lupita Castro broke the silence and declared that he harassed her and that he also “did something more serious to her.”

Castro assured that he had previously told his story, but “Don Chente” would have used his influences and the material was censored. She has assured that she has proof, “The important thing is not why I kept silent for so long, but why he did it. I have data, dates and everything. I have suffered a lot, many years in silence, but not anymore. I’m not going to shut it up anymore. I also have the power of God and of the word”he mentioned at the time.

Lupita pointed out that she never intended to take legal action against Vicente Fernández, although she maintained that she would have liked to receive a public apology. to be able to repair the damage to his mental health and close that episode of his life.

“I think he did like to face his problems, I think it wasn’t totally his not having called me, his family and lawyers got involved, it wasn’t convenient for them to talk about that subject.” LUPITA CASTRO

He explained that the fact that a street bears the name of his sexual aggressor means that his fault is endorsed, “if he had been an ordinary person they would have asked him to go to jail, but no, he is an idol.

“What use are movements; if we do it is to set the example that it is good for young people, ‘be successful and you can do what you want’, I don’t agree”. LUPITA CASTRO

Two biographical series are enlisted

It was on December 12 when, after fighting for several months for his life, Vicente Fernández finally passed away in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Before his departure, it has been announced that two series on the life of “Charro de Huentitán” are already being prepared.

Of these two series, one is authorized by the direct family of the Mexican singer, while the other will be based on the unauthorized biography of Vicente Fernández, a book that went on sale weeks before the singer’s death, which generated controversy and anger. by your loved ones.

You may also like: