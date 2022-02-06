Well-known Cuban actresses meet again in Havana

A group of popular cuban actresses They met in Havana to celebrate their friendship, take fun photos and celebrate the beautiful things that happen in their lives.

“Because life is full of these moments that one wants to explain with words and cannot. Yesterday was a magical afternoon, extraordinary, just because we met and laughed. And like every meeting with a photo shoot. I love you my friends said the actress Tahimi Alvariño on your Facebook profile.

In the images Alvariño appears with his mother Swift Coralskipperand their friends Daisy Granados, Daisy Quintana, Jacqueline Arenal Y Maria Isabel Diaz Lake.

The publication is approaching 2,000 interactions and has more than 200 comments. Most of the followers refer congratulations for such a unique group of Cubans, recognizing their talents.

“All wonderful, what beautiful photos, pure talent gathered in these photos. I wish you much success and blessings,” said a follower.

“Beauties of women and waste of talent. They all look beautiful. I imagine how many anecdotes and stories between laughter and joy. All magnificent. In short, women worthy of admiration,” said another Cuban.

These Cuban actresses continue to work on different projects, although their followers complain that some of them do little television.

In December the short film The Polesstarring Alvariño and Coralita Veloz, won a Coral Award at the Havana Film Festival.

That month Granados turned 79, who is considered “the face of Cuban cinema”. Coincidentally, one of her recent jobs on television was the soap opera “The face of the days”, in the role of a conservative grandmother.

In 2021 Arenal told his followers that he is working on the recording of the second part of ‘Travesura Musical’ and on Riquimbili or the world according to Nelsitoa film by the prestigious Cuban director Fernando Pérez.

Quintana, for his part, was last year at the center of the controversy over the veto on Cuban television to the film Casa Viejaby the director Léster Hamlet Veira.

The actress pointed out in an interview that “as long as there is no respect for difference in Cuba”, Casa Vieja continues and will continue to be a new work”, despite the fact that it was written in the 1960s.

Also last year, Díaz made headlines in the independent Cuban press. which was the Girlfriend for David, he told CiberCuba that he wants “every person to have the ability to think, to be able to express what they think without fear,” something that for many Cubans is prohibited.

