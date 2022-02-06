What can you do in Houston on February 4, 5 and 6?

Getty Images

Happy Friday Houston! It’s the weekend, and if you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, this is your place.

Before going to the plans that we propose, it is a good idea to call the places to make sure that the events do not undergo changes due to the coronavirus. Some local events have recently been cancelled.

Here are the top events in Houston this week:

Mosaic Music Lounge at Discovery Green

Every Friday through the end of February, head to the Mosaic Music Lounge in downtown Discovery Green, according to the Discovery Green website. The event is scheduled from 6 PM to 9 PM. Be sure to bring your ID for a cocktail and listen to music overlooking the Mosaic of Light.

“Mosaic Music Lounge is sponsored by PNC Bank overlooking the Mosaic of Light and is the perfect place to start the weekend. DJ Sun selects the list of featured DJs. Creative cocktails available to purchase,” says the event page.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you won’t want to miss it.

“HYBYCOZO’s Mosaic of Light has brought a lot of light and joy to Discovery Green!” Discovery Green wrote on its Twitter page. Do not miss the experience! Visit us today and share your photos using #discoverygreen #mosaicflight The last day of Mosaic of Light is Sunday, February 27!”

Tool is presented at the Toyota Center on February 4

Believe it or not, it’s not too late to buy tickets for Tool in Houston tonight. The show starts at 7:30 PM at the Toyota Center, so get your tickets fast here.

The lowest ticket price still available online is $144. You can also call 866-446-8849 for more information.

All Access Art Market at Finn Hall

Check out local art over coffee or cocktails tonight, February 4, 2022, downtown at Finn Hall’s All Access Art Market. The event will take place from 6 PM to 10 PM at 712 Main Street in Houston, according to the event page. Attendance is free and there will be music and food as well as art, coffee and cocktails.

“Pick the next piece of art to hang on your wall at Finn Hall’s All Access Art Market!” reads the event page. “On Friday, February 4, more than 25 local vendors, artists, and designers will exhibit and sell their high-quality work. Art lovers can listen to music and have coffee, cocktails or delicious bites in the European-inspired art deco food hall.”

Dial Up: 90’s Dance Party: Britney VS Beyoncé!

The Secret Group hosts a weekly Saturday dance party featuring hits from the ’90s and early ’00s. This week’s theme is “Killer B’s: Britney Vs. Beyonce,” according to the event page.

Guests are asked to register, but there is no charge for general admission. Those 21 and older are invited to attend beginning at 10 PM. Closing time is at 2 AM.

The Wombats at House of Blues

The Wombats will make a stop in Houston on Thursday, February 10 at the House of Blues as part of their 2022 North American tour. Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $25 here.

Doors open at 7 PM. Call 888-402-5837 for more information.

