What is the metaverse and why is it causing such a fuss?

“There are times when I see things that seem to come out of a cyberpunk novel,” he said neal stephenson in a recent interview. “Life imitates art”, he commented, invoking the philosophical position of Oscar Wilde, the Irish writer who in one of his essays wrote: “life imitates art more than art imitates life”.

Stephenson wrote SnowCrash 30 years ago, a novel that would give him fame and long life in the world of scientific fiction and that has been classified as cyberpunk due to its style marked by a dystopian future in which poor living conditions coexist with advanced technology. In it, Stephenson introduced the word “metaverse”, from which mark zuckerberg appropriated for his new project and that has become the name of the aspiration that high-tech computer companies feed with million-dollar investments.

When asked what he thinks of all this, the author of the legendary book replies: “It is a curious, small distinction that I can add to my Curriculum vitae. Since the book came out, many have tried to make it a reality from different companies, they have used it as a vision towards which to walk. They have tried to implement the idea of ​​what a metaverse can be and these visions are as varied as the people who work on them.

The writer who also invented cryptocurrencies in his novel Cryptonomicon he does not invest in them and although he has been invited to specialized conferences on the subject, he has not taken risks in the face of the technological potential that he himself predicted and that could change the rules of the world economy.

An old idea with a new name

SnowCrash It is a text that is difficult to read because cyberpunk does not adhere to the traditional rules of the story. It emphasizes the action over the story, so that its first 35 pages describe in detail the dizzying delivery of a pizza when the preparation process did not leave much room for it to reach its destination in half an hour. The narration goes from one scene to another and the action unfolds as if it were a comic, it goes through idle descriptions of places and characters that will not have any relevance in the story, it invents words and is full of references to other works and a language that only experts understand. One has the impression of entering a sect of readers who know the angles, the formulations and the winks, the apparent nonsense that is actually an allusion and conflicts between hackers and corporations of the future.

Although the term metaverse it existed before as cyberspace, virtual reality, virtual world or artificial reality, now it is received with renewed freshness, as if changing its name would give new life to the same idea that has already been raised in many ways. The virtual environments of a video game allow physical laws to be overcome or changed at will, and Sandboxing, Roblox or Cryptovoxel they are metaverses that eliminate the limitations in which we live offering, through avatars, an infinity of possibilities. However, it will not be these, but Microsoft, Nvidia, Google or Meta —because of the market power they have achieved—, the consortiums that will put before us the option of having an alternative life. Just take a look at the news to read that Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard, which produces war video games and, by the way, had already made some of them available as applications on Facebook. We read that Walmart wants to put up a branch in the metaverse that will be powered by its own cryptocurrency and that it intends to manufacture and sell virtual goods. We already see sports shows in the metaverse, people who plan their marriage in that unreal world and suits that will make those who wear them feel kisses and caresses, because sex cannot be absent, it will be the killer appwhich will irrevocably attract the general population and in such a way that the immersion is complete because the platforms will integrate software Y hardware to offer sensations.

Auxiliary devices: sensors that will record our movements, glasses that will project the simulated landscape to our eyes and everything that is added will have the objective of connecting virtuality with reality, using the brain, linking dreams with feelings, because isolated worlds they are not metaverses. Perhaps some device will soon arrive that allows us to interpret our facial expressions that seem to be as revealing as they are unfathomable.

That the new configurations are more realistic and manage to suspend the disbelief of users, that they achieve the charm that exists in deception, that they manage to produce the superlative illusion and resemble the subtle reality of desires is a topic to debate because there are aspects of our life that will not be easy to transfer to some lines of software: “I don’t know how my face was able to convey that information, or what kind of internal circuitry in my grandmother’s mind allowed her to accomplish this incredible feat: condensing the vapor of nuances into facts.” This is what Juanita, an expert in facial simulation of the novel, says surprised SnowCrashbecause her grandmother noticed her pregnancy without her saying so, “condensing the vapor of nuances into facts.”

Neal Stephenson. (Photo: Christopher Michael)

What exactly SnowCrash?

It is very likely that the metaverse, which will give us more and better lives, also contains some of the evils of our existence. Among the many, one of the worst is our own apocalyptic fascination; it will surely be transplanted so that we don’t miss so much what we left behind when we entered the world of perception. In the metaverse the avatars will call him infocalypsea concept that was born with the word metaverse and that is planned as an ethereal substance that gives the novel its title: Snow Crash:

This Snow Crash thing… is it a virus, a drug or a religion?

“And what difference does it make?” Juanita says with a shrug.

Snow Crash is a steroid, or rather something like a steroid. If that is. sneaks through the cell wall, like steroids. And then it does something to the nucleus of the cell.

“You were right,” Hiro says to the Librarian. Just like herpes.

Actually, SnowCrash it is something worse than all that; it is an algorithm programmed to destroy the metaverse by turning the screen into a cloud of snowy white dots that appear when there is nothing left but noise in the environment. The metaverse will therefore not be the coveted eternity because even in that fictional world the end of time will exist. There will be someone who invents the illusory substance that, with all certainty, he will call Snow Crash to give more lines to the Curriculum vitae by Neal Stephenson and that will represent the end of everything so that there too, in that computer space, we can awaken our vocation for death.

Why is humanity fascinated with the metaverse? Perhaps there is a structure in the proposal, a configuration of elements that is not apparent but that, when vibrating, enters into harmony with the cultural framework that shapes us. Is it the mysterious attraction that antagonisms exert on us? The contradiction in our lives? The counterpart of everything we are? The inexorable duality and the mystery that reconstructs our pair of opposites in virtuality; reality and unreality, matter and spirit, being and not being.

Perhaps, without realizing it, we establish an analogy or perhaps more: a relationship between the technological approach and the existential aspects of humanity, between the basic components of the concept and what surrounds us. Perhaps we establish links between the notions that represent reality and everything that defines and delimits us as a species. “Every communicative act is based on a code”, said Umberto Eco when he spoke of the absent structure in language. At the moment of connecting to the metaverse those codes will be there and those codes will define the existence and the end.

The fantasy of being able to have another life in a parallel Universe, or the plain and simple idea that everything can be different just by changing a detail. A pizza delivery boy is the most experienced warrior in the metaverse and we can’t resist thinking about what would have become of us if the thin rope hadn’t broken when it still counted, if it hadn’t stopped holding what is now immovable. How would everything be now that time has passed, if the falling coin had met the thinnest air so that the final balance would reverse the course of things. What would the world be like if chance ceased to exist and the die that shows us its different numbered faces, like different realities, presented itself predictably in a landscape of multiverses that offers us another way of living life.

Is that a metaverse give us options? It allows us to imagine that somewhere in space and time, or rather: in some hard drive in some computer center, there is a better version of ourselves and a less tragic end to everything that marked us. Or is it that a landscape in the metaverse breaks with the loneliness that anguishes us?

In any case, it is very likely that in the not too distant future society will end up as an implemented idea, converted into a system of signs, an organization of content, an invisible code with messages that are transmitted involuntarily, lines of software and elusive programs. Reality will then lose validity because virtuality will make sense.

AQ

​