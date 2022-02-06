what to consider and recommended models for charging and transferring data

Apple has significantly reduced the number of items it includes in the boxes of its smartphones. Until two years ago they contained headphones, a power adapter and a data/charging cable. Since the iPhone 12, only the latter is included. And it is not that it is a very resistant cable: tends to deteriorate fairly quickly to the point of breaking or leaving the filaments exposed.





One of the best things an iPhone user can do is to purchase a good quality and durable cable that will last for many years. On the market there is a huge number of Lightning models of all lengths and colors. we tell you what to take into account when buying one and we propose several recommended models.

What to consider when buying Lightning cable for iPhone





MFI certificate

Not all third party accessories are 100% compatible with Apple devices. iOS is capable of detecting non-MFi ones and preventing them from working. What is MFI? Made For iPhone / iPod / iPad It is a certification that ensures that a specific product has passed Apple’s tests to provide a minimum of quality and that they work without problems with your equipment.

An MFi accessory prevents problems or failures from occurring on Apple devicessuch as problems during data transfers, slow charging, low durability, or hardware damage to the iPhone, iPod, or iPad, such as the battery suffering irreversibly.

Knowing if an accessory is MFi certified is easy: When connected to iPhone, iPad, or iPod, if it is not MFi certified, a message will appear that the product may not work properly with the device. If you’re still not sure, you can search the Apple Licensed Accessories page and filter by model, brand, or UPC/EAN

Construction materials

Apart from being MFi certified, it is interesting to pay attention to the construction materials with which the cable is made. For greater durability, it is recommended that they be nylon braided and with aluminum connector. These cables are much more resistant and durable, especially if you tend to bend them a lot, for example, at 90 degrees when you want to use your smartphone, tablet or MP4 player.

Cable length

It may be the least important point, but if it is taken into account, it will be appreciated in the future. There are lightning cables from just over 30 cm to two or three meters in length. If it is going to be used to connect the mobile device to the computer to transfer data, it does not need to be very long. But if it is to charge it at the same time that it is used, it is possible that the longer, the better. This is to ensure that it can be plugged into a wider variety of outlets, as they are not always quite close to the sofa or bed.

USB-A or USB-C

The cables that Apple includes in its smartphones have Lightning and USB-C connections. This forces users to use USB-C power adapters in order to recharge their battery or transfer data. The reason is that the company’s computers integrate this connection.

Although a charger with a USB-A connection can be used without problem, more and more manufacturers are selling them with USB-C because it has become a versatile standard present in all kinds of devices (from external batteries to portable game consoles like the Nintendo Switch).

cable repair





Apple cables, as we have already mentioned, do not stand the test of time well. It is not something unique in which this company provides, but if the cable is not made of durable materials kink-proof, it is more likely to end up breaking sooner.

Is it convenient to continue using cables that are broken? If they are severely damaged, an incident with serious consequences may end up occurring. However, if it’s still working and it’s not in serious shape, it can be repaired. One option is the heat shrink tubingliners made of quality thick EVA material.

For example, this kit with 580 pieces (9.98 euros) is VW-1 fire resistant, 600W voltage resistant and waterproof. Its mode of use is very easy: you have to place a tube on the damaged part and apply heat so that it sticks well. It can be with a lighter/candle or hot air hair dryer.

ASHINER Industrial Heat Shrink Tubing, 2:1 Polyolefin Heat Shrink Tubing Wire Wrap 6 Color, 11 Sizes, Electrical Cable Sleeving Kit with Box – 580 Pieces

There is also a flexible putty (5.99 euros) to repair, rebuild and protect objects. It’s available in white or black, maybe other shades too, and it’s easy to mold to the shape of the item in question. It is strong, soft to the touch and resistant to temperature or shock, as well as being waterproof.

Loctite Kintsuglue, white flexible putty to repair, rebuild and protect objects, mouldable adhesive putty, waterproof and removable adhesive, 3 x 5 g

Lightning cables for iPhone and iPad

Belkin DuraTek Plus





Available with a length of one or three meters, the Belkin DuraTek Plus (14.87 euros) is made with a very resistant nylon material that withstands any potential damage that can occur when storing the smartphone in a bag or by rubbing. The nylon is double braided to further increase its toughness. The joint between the cable and the connector head is made of flexible TPE to absorb stress and strengthen the joint, preventing breakage and separation. It comes with a leather strap that helps keep it neatly tucked away when not in use.

Belkin DuraTek Plus – Lightning to USB-A Cable with Ribbon (Ultra Hard Charging Cable for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS, XS Max, XR, X, 8/8 Plus, 3 m, White)

Belkin Boost Charge with “smart” LED light





Another cable from Belkin, but this time with a USB-C to Lightning connection for more modern power adapters or MacBooks with this connection, is the Belkin Boost Charge (19.99 euros). Braided, it has a “Smart” LED that changes color to show the charging status: amber indicates that it is still charging and green that it is ready. It supports fast charging and is also made with aircraft-grade aluminum on the connector housing to protect the circuit board.

Belkin 1.2m USB Smart Charge Cable – Easily Check Charge Status for iPhone, AirPods, and iPad – MFi Certified – Black

Native Union Key Cable Keychain





Carrying a USB to Lightning cable always comes in handy. What’s better than carrying it on your keychain? Native Union Key Cable (29.99 euros) is available in four colors and has a ultra-robust reinforced structure that offers good strength and durability. Its O-Flex design absorbs twice as much stress as a normal strain relief, being able to overcome more than 10,000 bends. According to the firm, it is six times more robust than standard Lightning cables.

Native Union Key Cable – Ultra-Strong Reinforced [Certificado MFi] Lightning to USB Charging Cable with Keychain (Cosmos)

Cable Night by Native Union





Another of the Native Union accessories, this time without the keychain format, is this cable (49.99 euros) three meters long with MFi certificate that on one end it has Lightning and on the other USB-C for use with newer power adapters or transfer data between Macs and iPhones or iPads, for example. It is very resistant and has a charging capacity of up to 20W, being compatible with PowerDelivery.

Native Union Cable Night – 3m Ultra-Strong Reinforced USB-C to Lightning Cable [Certificado MFi] with Knot Ballast Compatible with iPhone/iPad (Black)

RAMPOW USB-C to Lightning Cable





The previous proposals are of quality but their price is quite high. Looking for something cheaper? The RAMPOW USB-C to Lightning cable (9.99 euros) has two meters long, compatible with 18W charging with a USB PD adapter, it is MFi certified and due to the nylon braiding it is capable of withstanding more than 20,000 bends and 10,000 insertions. A cable with a fairly good quality ratio.

RAMPOW USB C to Lightning Cable [Apple MFi Certificado] iPhone 12 iPhone 11 Type C Power Delivery 18W 3A Cable, Compatible with iPhone 12/11 / X/XS/XS MAX/XR / 8, iPad Pro 10.5/12.9, iPad Air-2M

Amazon Basics USB-C to Lightning Cable





The e-commerce giant has a line of “essential” products that stand out for their price and quality. Its USB-C to Lightning cable (11.42 euros) is available in three different lengths and if used with an 18W USB-C wall charger, it is possible to charge an iPhone up to 50% in half an hour. It is MFi certified by Apple and has been tested to prove that it can withstand up to 4,000 flexing cycles.

Amazon Basics USB-C to Lightning Cable, MFi Certified Charger for iPhone 12/12 Pro/12 Pro max/11/11 Pro/11 Pro max/X/XS/XR/XS Max / 8/8 Plus, Type- C, PD Quick Charge, red color, 0.9m

UGREEN 90º Lightning Cable





Straight cables can be somewhat annoying in certain situations, for example, when we are using the mobile in bed and we cannot support it comfortably because the cable prevents it. This one from UGREEN (17.99 euros) has the Lightning connection at a right angle of 90º, is made of braided nylonis MFi certified and has been tested to withstand more than 10,000 flexes, as well as having corrosion-resistant connections.

UGREEN 90 Degree Lightning Cable USB to Lightning Cable MFI Certified, iPhone Charger Cable 90 Degree Nylon Braided Right Angle for iPhone 13 12 11 XS XS MAX XR X 8 7 SE 2020 iPad(1M, Black)

