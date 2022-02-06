Who will be in the 2022 Super Bowl? This is how Salma Hayek will appear

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 05.02.2022 11:16:45





A big surprise for Mexicans has been revealed in the last few hours, after it was revealed that Mexican actress Salma Hayek will be part of the stars invited to the Super Bowl LVI. How is it? Well, it turns out that the Veracruz will appear in an aggressive advertising campaign that will appear during the game that they will star Cincinnati Bengals Y Los Angeles Rams.

And it is that Salma Hayek is the image of German brand BMWso it will make its appearance as the greek goddess Hera and it will do so by promoting a electric car. The actress has even shared part of her luxurious car campaign on her social networks.

“So excited that my first @BMWUSA ad is for their first electric iX. Check it out on 2.13.22 @BMW #BMWElectric”, wrote the Mexican, who did not elaborate on her appearance in Super Bowl LVI.

In the campaign for the electric car of BMW Actors of the stature of arnold schwarzeneggerwho will characterize Zeus. The German will be Ralph Moeller It will be Poseidon.

However, we will have to wait until February 13 to see the spectacular ad starring Salma Hayeksince it will be launched during the Super Bowl LVI which will be played in the iconic sofi stadiumin The Angels.

