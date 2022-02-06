Why aren’t there enough floor blankets? › Cuba › Granma

Having to go to the so-called candonga of Santa Clara to be able to acquire a mopping blanket at the astronomical price of 300 pesos seemed an insult to Nélida Suárez, a worker in the construction sector, who cannot understand how a vital product to maintain hygiene it is so scarce.

«I have visited all the industrial markets of Santa Clara in search of a blanket, thinking that, since the factory is here, maybe I could find one; but nothing, all the employees I spoke with told me the same thing, that this item is missing from the market », he points out.

In search of the answer to that and other questions, Granma went to the direction of the Light Industry Business Group (Gempil); the Luis Augusto Turcios Lima Company, known as Sarex, the largest producer of blankets in the country; to the Universal Company of the territory and to some municipal entities of Commerce, to know the details of an issue that worries the population.

OFFERS THAT DO NOT MEET THE DEMAND

Currently there are four entities that manufacture floor blankets in the nation: Sarex, in Villa Clara; the Texoro business unit, in Granma; the Inejiro Asanuma spinning mill, in Gibara, Holguín; and the Celia Sánchez Manduley Textile Company, from Santiago de Cuba, which, as a whole, when they are at full capacity, produce between five and six million units, of the nearly 30 that the country demands, according to Solangel Guach Martín, vice president of Gempil.

Last year, due to the difficult economic situation in the country due to the pandemic and the tightening of the blockade, out of a plan of three million blankets, only 2.4 were produced; of which the meager amount of 1,035,200 was delivered to the Ministry of Internal Trade (Mincin) for sale to the population. The rest was allocated to prioritized organizations such as Health, Tourism and Education, among others, explains the directive.

“Most of the raw material used by our factories is imported; the financial situation of the nation prevented contracting the usual figures of yarn”, illustrates Solangel Guach, who also mentions as another cause of the depression, the technological obsolescence of all the plants, with equipment dating, for the most part, from the decade of the 70s of the last century.

Due to this situation, currently the three factories in the eastern region are paralyzed, and only the entity from Villa Clara produces, explains the Vice President of Gempil.

In this regard, Ángel Javier Acosta Ruiz, CEO of Sarex, points out that, for the current year, the Santa Clara industry has a plan for 900,000 blankets.

“Although sectors such as Health, among others, must be prioritized, this does not mean that we will not also deliver to the Mincin, although logic indicates that supply will be far from demand,” says the manager, who adds that in 2021 , Of the little more than 950,000 produced in the Villa Clara factory, nearly 500,000 were delivered to the Universal Company of the territory for their commercialization in the Commerce units; a figure, clearly, insufficient.

At this time, the company Luis Augusto Turcios Lima, from Santa Clara, has enough raw material to ensure production for the first quarter of the year, based on financing from Tourism, which demands a high number of blankets, and Efforts are made to guarantee the rest of the supplies that allow work throughout the year, explains the Director of Sarex.

To get an idea of ​​the lack of the product in the network of stores that sell in national currency, suffice it to say that Santa Clara, with 85,000 nuclei, only received about 45,000 blankets last year, says Carlos Portal, director of the Company. Municipal of Commerce in the provincial capital of Villa Clara.

On the subject, Mercedes Díaz Cairo, administrator of the Guamá Industrial Market, the main one in the province, reports that in 2021 she only received 2,200 floor quilts, an insignificant figure given the high demand for this much-needed item.

If that is the situation in Villa Clara, the territory that distributed the most blankets last year, it is to be expected that the context of other provinces will be worse, which demands alternatives because it is a product to guarantee hygiene, which will be in correspondence with the situation and possibilities of the national economy.

In this sense, the active participation of the various economic actors, in partnership with local governments, could help alleviate the complex situation. Talent and science exist for it.