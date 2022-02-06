William Levy, actor of ‘Café, con aroma de mujer’, reappears with a thoughtful message after his separation

(Photo: Instagram William Levy)

After meeting several days ago through a statement published -and later deleted- by ​​the Cuban actor that his relationship with Elizabeth Gutiérrez came to an end, their social networks had remained inactive, generating expectation among their followers not only because of their love news, but also for his next role in the series ‘Montecristo’.

But after a while, the artist who played the role of Sebastián Vallejo in the remake of ‘Café, con aroma de mujer’, broke the silence and He did it in a subtle way through social networks.

He did not post any photos on his official profile, let alone shared another statement in his stories section. Levy spoke using a post from Christopher, one of the two children he had with the Mexican actress, as a bridge.

In the image, Christopher Levy appears in black and white looking at the horizon, and in the description he wrote “Eye contact” (Visual contact). A few moments later, his mother reacted with a compliment: “My handsome boy”while William did not miss the opportunity either and sent a reflection that surprised more than one follower.

“Exactly, my boy. That’s the most important thing in the world.” the Cuban replied.

PHOTO: Instagram screenshot (christopherlevy)

The words that William Levy mentioned about their separation and that he later deleted

It was on January 31 when the almost 10 million followers on Instagram that the actor and producer have were surprised to see that he uploaded an announcement corresponding to his separation with the North American businesswoman to his “InstaStories” section.

With a black background and white letters, Levy wrote: “We want to let you know that after thinking it over, we have decided to end our relationship.” Likewise, he reiterated that this fact will not change the relationship they both have with their two sons, Christopher Alexander and Kailey Alexandra.

“We will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children. That will never change.” pointed out.

William Levy and his curious post after posting a separation message. (Photo: Instagram)

However, despite the fact that he eliminated said publication, the protagonist of woman-fragranced coffee He published another message that would be related to his breakup, as he pointed out that he was ready to write a new chapter in his life.

“I’m ready for the new chapter in my life (I’m ready for the new chapter in my life)”, reads the next publication he made, leaving his followers quite confused.

It is worth mentioning that the Cuban and Elizabeth Gutiérrez were not married, but they had been a couple for 19 years, although on more than one occasion their romance was involved in scandals due to alleged infidelity on the part of Levy.

He is not only famous for ‘Coffee’: a brief review of William Levy’s acting career

It is worth pointing out that the remake of the 1994 television success, which featured the stellar performances of Margarita Rosa de Francisco (Gaviota – Carolina Olivares) and Guy Ecker (Sebastián Vallejo), is in the top 10 of Netflix’s most watched productions Colombia.

But this has not been the only success of the heartthrob, as he is also recognized for being part of series such as ‘triumph of masterr’ (2011), ‘Sortilege‘ (2009) and ‘Be careful with the angel’, (2009). In addition, one of his recent jobs -before the arrival of the pandemic- was in ‘In the arms of a murderer’, which is on Amazon Prime and in which he played the mercenary Victor Faust.

