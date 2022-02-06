William Levy: What did the actor do before becoming a leading man in soap operas?

Currently the career of William Levy is having a second wind, because his name has sounded again thanks to the success of the remake of ‘Café con aroma de mujer’ on Netflix, where he is the protagonist.

In addition to this, the announcement of his separation from the model Elizabeth Gutierrez, has caused the spotlight to settle on the actor. But you have wondered what the 41-year-old Cuban was doing before his debut on the small screen, here we tell you.

the childhood of William Levy It was difficult, because the actor grew up in poverty and precariousness in Cuba, a situation that forced him to seek a new life in the United States.

“The hardest part of growing up in Cuba, the part that attacked our souls, was not having freedom. Finally, I realized that my only hope was to leave the country. I spent my days looking at the ocean and dreaming of one day reaching the United States, a country where everything is possible”, this is how the actor recalled his first years on the Caribbean island.

It was when he was 15 years old that he managed to emigrate legally to the United States thanks to the fact that his father obtained political asylum in that country and began to work there.

baseball player

When he moved to the North American country and entered school, Levy stood out for his skills as a baseball player, thanks to this he managed to get a university scholarship studying business administration.

However, only two years after starting his university career, decided to leave her. Although his career as a baseball player did not prosper, the Cuban actor follows this sport very closely; he was even invited to throw out the first pitch in several major league games.

house builder

In an interview for the show ‘The fat and the skinny’ in 2011, William Levy He said that before starting his career as a model and actor, he dedicated himself to working with his uncle Roberto in the construction of houses in Miami.

“With my uncle Roberto, what we did back then was go to the houses that had patios and there they had weeds and we removed them with a pick and shovel,” he said.

In addition to this, according to Univision, the actor fixed air conditioners.

Finally, it was on one of his assignments as a builder that they helped him discover his true path: “In one of the jobs they saw me and told me why not model,” he said. From then on, his career took off.

He was hired as a model by the ‘Next Models’ agency and participated in some reality TV shows produced by Telemundo.

His career as an actor began with telenovelas aimed at the Latin audience of U.S, But thanks to his talent, the producer gave him the opportunity to venture into Mexican television as a secondary actor in the telenovela ‘Pasión’; he got his first leading role with ‘Cuidado con el Ángel’.

