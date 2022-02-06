William Levy: what he said before his separation from Elizabeth Gutiérrez | Celebs from Mexico | MX | FAME

what happened between William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez? The Cuban heartthrob announced his separation after almost two decades of romantic relationship. The actor spoke on Instagram, but then deleted the publication and only stated that a new stage in his life was coming. This generated comments among the couple’s followers and many remembered what the protagonist of “Coffee with the aroma of coffee” commented on before shaking social networks.

“We want to let you know that after thinking it over, we have decided to end our relationship. But we will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children. That will never change.” was what he said Levy’s statement.

However, the ad was removed from its social networks. However, all the media got the message and began to talk about the new sentimental situation of the celebrity.

In the same way, some commented that his announcement already had a precedent when he declared in People en Español magazine about his personal life with Elizabeth Gutierrez.

William Levy with the Spanish actress Alicia Sanz, with whom the actor would now have a romantic relationship, according to international media. (Photo: Getty Images)

WHAT DID WILLIAM LEVY COMMENT BEFORE SEPARATING FROM ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ?

Before announcing your separation from Elizabeth Gutierrezand then delete it from your social networks, William Levy He had given his opinion about his sentimental life and what he thought of marriage. These statements by the protagonist of “woman-fragranced coffee” have been remembered by the couple’s followers.

“The most important thing is to always know that that family is going to be my family, you know? Whether or not you are there. I am happy being there with Elizabeth”declared to People in spanish in 2019 on his most personal facet.

In addition, a person was consideredvery liberal”. “(…) Not in the sense of anything bad; I like to have freedom, to feel free”clarified the artist in the aforementioned magazine.

While, about step on the altarsaid that he did not want to get married because “I don’t want to feel like I’m in a place because it’s an obligation to be there and you promised”.

“I want to be here because I decide to be here, because I was born to be here and I decided to be here. I don’t want anyone to think badly or take it in a bad way. But, well, what I want to say is that I am where I want to be now and for the moment it makes me happy.he added.

William Levy in a photograph for his social networks. (Photo: William Levy)

HOW WAS THE LOVE STORY BETWEEN WILLIAM LEVY AND ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ?

Viewers have also wondered how the romance between William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez began. It all started back in 2002 when the two met because they participated in a Telemundo reality show called “Telenovela Protagonistas.” It was there that they fell in love and began a journey together until 2022, although there were several bumps in between which they knew how to jump.

In 2006, their first child came into the world, whom they baptized as Christopher. For those years everything was happiness in the couple and there were no rumors about anything that could harm them.

It was in 2009 when the first notice of a separation of both characters arrives. In that year, William Levy stars in a novel called “Sortilegio”, in which he meets Jacqueline Bracamontes, who after a while recognized that she dated the actor because she had told him that he was no longer with Elizabeth.

For the birth of their daughter Kailey in 2010, the couple got together again, but a year later she went out publicly to report that their relationship was no longer enough, until a few months later they decided to resume their love.

That would not be the couple’s last round trip, since in 2014 a breakup was announced again amid rumors of a secret relationship between William Levy and Ximena Navarrete, who were starring in the novel “The Tempest.”

In 2019, there are again signs of a possible fight between them when Levy attends the avant premiere of the movie “In the arms of a murderer” without the company of his partner and claims not to know why Elizabeth Gutiérrez was not there.

The actors William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez when everything was happiness. (Photo: Elizabeth Gutierrez / Instagram).

WHO ARE THE CHILDREN OF WILLIAM LEVY AND ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ?

In another topic, it has been known that Levy is the father of two minor names Christopher Alexander and Kailey Alexandraproduct of his relationship with Elizabeth Gutierrezwhom he met during the reality show ‘Novel Protagonists’ from Telemundo. The attraction was great and the couple began a romance in 2002, having the public as witnesses.

Christopher Alexander

The firstborn was born in March 2006 and is about to turn 16. He is very similar to his father and both are very close, this is because they share the same hobbies as exercise and play sports. Christopher is a lover of baseball and he has been playing the game since he was a child, so his family constantly attends his games and sends him their support.

kaley alexandra

Levy’s second and last child was born in 2010 and is currently 11 years old. Kailey is the smug of the house and the owner of the actor’s heart; Likewise, she is very close to her mother whom she considers her accomplice. Her youngest appears in a large part of the photos of her parents, where you can see the great resemblance that she has with Elizabeth.