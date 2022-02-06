“With new technologies, it will be impossible to know if there is effort behind a student’s work or not”

“We will have to find new ways to measure student learning and effort”

Pau Garcia-Milà, entrepreneur, co-founder and CEO of Founderz, an online entrepreneurship school, and professor at ESADE, started a space a year ago on tik tok called ‘In 1 minute’, where in 60 seconds explains new technologies and its applications. In one of those videos he told, to the delight of lazy students, how to do a job “on any subject & rdquor; in a minute thanks to Artificial Intelligence. How? Well, thanks to technologies like openai.com. A program that, from a small introduction on the subject in question, develops a whole text on the subject with such skill that it even passes the test of programs that detect if that text is plagiarism.

What did you intend with this video?

In the first place, give visibility to openai, a technology that has existed for a year and that has been available to anyone for 3 months. You can create a free account and have free access for a while. Then they still charge 5 or 6 cents for generating a job. I wanted to show to what extent artificial intelligence can be a paradigm shift. And the example of the video is in Spanish, which takes advantage of less than 1% of openai’s potential because 99% of its ‘playground’ is in English. If English is used, the result is spectacular, exponentially better.

He concluded by saying that the assignments that teachers commission make no sense.

Yes. With these new technologies it will be difficult to check whether or not there is student effort behind a piece of work. Some will say that copying or asking someone to do a job for you has always existed. But now you have it in 30 seconds and without asking anyone for anything, it’s very sweet. Now teachers could still detect it because the machine sometimes writes nonsense, but in two or three years they won’t be able to know who wrote that paper. At that time we will have a problem in education because the model of ordering a job to do at home and then reviewing it will no longer be valid. There will be the kids who will make an effort to learn and there will be those who succumb to the temptation of letting a machine do it in 30 seconds. If we in our time had had a gadget that in three clicks would have done the job for us, wouldn’t we have used it, no matter how responsible we were? I think so.

I try to get ahead of this and point out that this model doesn’t make much sense anyway, and learning and effort, which is the goal of sending a job home, we should find other ways to measure it. This technology is still in its infancy. In a few years it will have advanced infinitely more. I wonder how my children are going to show effort and learning because the way we did it, it won’t make much sense.

This is going to imply a change in the educational model and the sooner we get our batteries together to use new technologies for the education of children, and not letting the clever ones cheat, the better.

What feedback did you have on this video?

From students, especially university and high school students, who told me that they were going to try it, to teachers who told me why I had taught it, that now the students would use it. I told them that I did not create this, I have only made it visible, and maybe some students already know it. Therefore, I prefer that the teachers also know it and that mechanisms are activated to work with technology in favor and not with technology against. I also had feedback that in Spanish the machine is a bit dumb.

Can technologies like this be the final catalyst to change the educational model?

This is one of the many technologies that will change the model. In my time ‘El Rincón del Vago’ appeared, where you copied works, then Wikipedia, which was cut and paste. This is different. It is a machine that does not copy, but interprets and writes as we would. He makes the effort for us, with which we learn absolutely nothing. And this is the problem. that we are naked For this reason, it is urgent to apply these technologies to teaching, so that they are in favor of education and not against it.