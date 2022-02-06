Without fear of anything! Dani Alves publicly contradicts FC Barcelona

Dani Alves is the footballer with the most titles won in history

February 05, 2022 8:52 p.m.

Dani Alves was one of the four signings for FC Barcelona in this winter transfer window along with Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The carioca returned to what was his home years ago and exercises without any pressure as a leader in the locker room and demonstrated it in his last interview for the program Vamos of the Movistar network in Spain.

There he reviewed the last hour about the Barcelona club and publicly contradicted the position of FC Barcelona with Ousmane Dembélé, who was the novel of the market and who refused to renew and possibly leave the institution for free in a few months.

This week it became known that the Brazilian winger will not play in the Europa League, as coach Xavi Hernández decided to leave him off the list. On this, the footballer replied.

“I am always focused on my day to day. But as I always say, we are employees and the club decides what is best for them. I came here to help and predispose myself to add things, to bring a degree of competitiveness and a positive spirit. When you’re willing to help, even if it’s staying out, you’re welcome. There are other phases of life that you have to accept. I would have liked to have been in, but we had four players for three slots and it fell to me. You have to accept it, but you have to focus on what you can offer. I don’t get bad vibes, but the positive,” he said.

Dembele case

The situation reaches a point where these things happen. As long as you’re still in the club, you have to defend your shirt, defend your teammate. If he leaves at the end of the season, well look, there are five months left, we have to take advantage of the fact that he’s here. Situations come when you have to be smarter than your ego. You have to think intelligently and take advantage of the fact that the player is there. We are here trying to create a healthy and positive environment, where there are no bad vibes. Barça is going to come back.