Xavi’s Barça likes it and submits to Atlético at the Camp Nou

Barcelona, Spain.
FC Barcelona came from behind an initial goal from Atlético de Madrid and ended up beating the mattresses 4-2 at the Camp Nou, a match corresponding to matchday 23 of the Spanish League.
In the 8th minute, a pass from Koke to Luis Suárez’s uncheck to the outside, the Uruguayan touches the area first, where Yannick Ferreira Carrasco appears to cross it at the first touch, far from the reach of Marc-André ter Stegen.
Barça’s response was almost immediate, at 10′. Dani Alves crosses for Jordi Alba who hits it with an incredible left-footed volley to sign a tremendous goal and unleash the hubbub in the stands.
The azulgrana somersault came in the 21st minute. Adama Traoré faced Mario Hermoso, makes the overflow, puts in a measured center and the young Gavi heads to the bottom of Jan Oblak’s goal.
Before going to rest, Gerard Piqué connected a ball in the area, crashed into the horizontal and was served to another center-back, the Uruguayan Ronald Araújo, who beat the Slovenian goalkeeper from the right.
At the start of the second half, Barcelona increased the score with the fourth goal. Frenkie De Jong’s wall with Gavi on the left, low center back, Ferran Torres lets it pass, Pedri does not arrive and Dani Alves appears to take out his rifle and hit an unstoppable whiplash, this in 49 ‘.
Atlético has shortened distances 10 minutes later. Corner to the penalty spot, Savic heads and Luis Suárez appears in front of goal to head into the net. The Uruguayan is not offside because Ferran Torres remains hooked.
Barcelona was left with 10 men in the 70th minute due to the expulsion of Dani Alves. The Brazilian committed a hard foul on Carrasco from behind.
NEWS
Adama Traoré was the great novelty for Barça’s starting eleven to face Atlético de Madrid at the Camp Nou and thus the striker made his debut as a Barça player in his second spell at the club.
Another of the signings from the winter market, Ferran Torres, also started at the tip of the attack. On the other hand, Ousmane Dembélé stayed waiting for his opportunity on the bench.
For its part, Atlético de Madrid played up front with Joao Félix and the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, who for the first time faced Barça at a Camp Nou with an audience after returning last year behind closed doors. The only change compared to the victory against Valencia was the entry of Stefan Savic for Renan Lodi.
STARTING LINEUPS:
BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Alves, Hammered, Araujo, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong; Adama Traoré (Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, min. 61), Gavi and Ferran Torres.
ATHLETIC MADRID: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso; Carrasco, Rodrigo dePaul, Koke, Lemar; Joao Felix and Luis Suarez.