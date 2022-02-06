Xiaomi’s smart TV drops to 219 euros on Amazon

The Chinese smart TV will allow you to enjoy the best applications in your living room.

The Xiaomi Smart TV P1 32-inch shoots its price, but only for a limited time. Thanks to this Amazon offer you can receive it at home for only 219 euros. If you are a Prime user you take it with fast and free shipping, you will not have to worry.

live thanks to AndroidTV, which will allow you to enjoy the best content like never before. Download the Best Apps and make the most of them: Netflix, HBO, YouTube, Disney+ Twitch… all of them. This is everything you need to know about the Xiaomi smart TV.

Buy the Xiaomi Smart TV P1 at the best price

The Xiaomi TV arrives with a 32-inch HD LCD screen and size that makes it perfect for anywhere. A secondary tv in the room? For the kitchen? A screen for your consoles? Its design is modern, with a front in which practically everything is contained.

As we have pointed out, AndroidTV it is the operating system that brings it to life, the software created by Google for our televisions. You will find a pleasant and fluid interface, Forget the slow, outdated systems of other budget TVs. It also incorporates a Dolby audio system, dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 and stereo speakers.

You only have to pay just over 200 euros to get a 32-inch TV and all the intelligence of Android TV. It does not lack anything, you will have the possibility to download the best apps and you will enjoy good performance. You will find very few offers like this, Xiaomi offers great value for money also in the world of televisions.

