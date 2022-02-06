Yleana Reynoso launches merengue, the last one arranged by Jerry Vargas “El Nazareno” before he died

One of the loudest voices of merengue and who was also the main vocalist of an orchestra that shone during the 80s, returns with the song “Y voy a ser feliz”, a launch scheduled simultaneously for this Sunday, February 6 through the platforms digital and radio stations.

Yleana Reynoso, who has been the main voice of orchestras such as Chicas el Can, Belkis Concepción, Las Canelas, Aníbal Bravo, among others, comes with her orchestra and a musical production that promises to maintain the highest standards in terms of interpretation, lyrics, and music. .

“Y voy a ser feliz” was the last musical arrangement made by the outstanding composer and singer-songwriter Jerry Vargas (“El Nazareno”), before he died on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Yleana Reynoso is confident that this production will be to the taste of those who enjoy “good music and excellent merengue” that will make up their repertoire.

“We are working on the production of the video clip, which will be a great surprise for my audience and followers, since the times of the pandemic kept us behind and with little activity, in addition to the fact that I feel the commitment and duty to recognize the excellent work that did the Nazarene in this production”, he pointed out.

Yleana Reynoso and the orchestra are currently working on relaunching a complete production and coordinating some songs that would be recorded in collaboration with renowned performers of the genre and typical music.