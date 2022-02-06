“You are real”: Karol G poses showing her ex-boyfriend Anuel AA’s tattoo

Carol G took to his Instagram account to upload a series of photographs in which he appears showing the tattoo of her ex-boyfriend Anuel AA. The Colombian’s followers were quick to point out that, unlike the rapper, she is “real to death.”

Since Anuel AA made public his love affair with the Dominican Yailin The Most Viral, fans have not stopped comparing the rapper’s ex-partner and new partner. However, the pair of singers does not seem to be affected and they continue to share how well their engagement is going.

Karol G will not remove the tattoo that was made in honor of Anuel AA

Anuel AA recently shared a video on his social networks in which he is seen being tattooed on his back, where he had a huge tattoo of Karol G. With a design of angel wings, the Puerto Rican would have covered his old tattoo, for which the fans began to criticize him.

This time, the interpreter of “Bichota” published a series of photographs in which she shows off her outfit and “new hat”. In the images of her, it can be seen that she still has the tattoo that was made in honor of Anuel AA and there were those who remembered that she would never take it off, because It represented an important moment in his life..

“I’m wearing a new hat and I don’t believe in anyone”, Karol G wrote in the photo caption to the publication that already reached 3 million “likes”. In one of her photographs, you can see the tattooed word “Emmanuel” on her hand.

In the comments section of the Colombian publication, they highlighted the messages that mentioned that she was “real to death” for not covering her tattoos like her ex. “the only real”, “If something can be respected Karol G is that she did leave her tattoo, in the end it is real until death” Y “She is real, she did not remove the tattoo“, were some of the main ones.