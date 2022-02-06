“You were everything to me”: Amanda Miguel tells how the love between her and Diego Verdaguer arose

amanda michael shared on his official Instagram account the story of how the love between her and Diego Verdaguer arose. With words full of affection and nostalgia, the singer moved everyone with her message to her late husband.

On January 27, Argentine singer Diego Verdaguer passed away due to complications from covid-19. The loss of the interpreter of songs like “Volveré” completely shook the entertainment world.

Amanda Miguel remembers her story with Diego Verdaguer

The love story between Diego Verdaguer and Amanda Miguel began in the seventies in Argentina, the native country of both singers, when the interpreter of “He lied to me” was just 18 years old. The couple married civilly in 1975 and by 1983 they were welcoming their first and only daughter together.

Amanda Miguel for years dedicated herself to sharing with her fans her ideas and photos of the best moments she spent with her family. This time, full of nostalgia, she remembers who she was the great love of her life.

“You were everything to me. The click of the first day. The desire that we both brought to see each other, to be close to each other every time the sun said goodbye and the night began”, began the Argentine. “Your interest in me to take care of me and guide me giving me the best, those dinners and coffees planning our future through the little streets talking and dreaming together, without thinking about it, they were gradually building our union. I love you diego. you gave me everything”, he finished.