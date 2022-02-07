5 things to note about Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) price is in a fighting mood this week as the weekly close encourages the bulls’ cause and erases several weeks of decline. However, the question is: can it continue to rise?

After challenging $42,000 over the weekend, there was a cautious sense of optimism as higher levels were still in play. On Sunday there was a new push; overnight advance attacked $43,000 before further consolidation.

With Monday’s Wall Street open set to deliver more of the turmoil in big tech stocks seen late last week, the environment for cryptocurrency traders is interesting in february.

With its remarkable positive correlation, bitcoin is therefore sensitive to moves up and down, but equities refuse to move unanimously in the same direction.

Looking for guidance traders will still remember the January lows, which are also fresh in the minds of analysts, who have not ruled out the possibility of a return to $30,000.

With a week of reckoning for his latest earnings ahead, Cointelegraph takes a look at the bitcoin market and five forces at play that could help shape BTC’s price action below..

Bitcoin dodges a major drop

The weekend was no match for Bitcoin’s new uptrend, even though its typically lower volume provided fertile ground. for both “fakeouts” and “fakedowns”.

$40,000 held as support, with analysts keen for $41,000 to establish a long-term base in the future.

“This is how I see things. As long as BTC stays at $39,000 (as stated above), then it will open annually below.” summarized on Sunday the trader and analyst Pentoshi.

“I think 80% of altcoins will lag, and 20% will lead/follow.”

The yearly open for 2022 is around $46,200, a price level that is getting closer after the BTC/USD pair broke out of its resistance zone over the weekend to hit local highs of $43,070. at Bitstamp.

The analyst and trader Credible Crypto believes the latest action could provide proof that bitcoin is beginning its fifth in a series of momentum moves stretching back several years..

My thoughts on BTC dominance right now. Summing up: BTC outperforms during the early stages of our final fifth wave push, altcoins steal the show after as BTC surges to the top, dominance makes a new all-time low before this is all over.

If that were the case, altcoins are likely to initially lose the limelight against BTC.he added, as with a classic bull run performance.

“If my thesis is correct and BTC really is starting its final fifth wave here, expect BTC to steal the show, pump aggressively, altcoins take an initial hit but then rally/recover just like we saw during the last two pushes ($3-14K and $12-65K).” explained.

Whales may have the answer. Data from the Whalemap on-chain monitoring resource shows that the area around $38,000 remains a major area of ​​interest for whales, who last week started adding to their positions there.

Closest on-chain supports in case BTC pulls back

The BTC/USD pair is at USD 43,000, making it the largest cryptocurrency has erased more than two weeks of losses in days.

Inflation remains “real” ahead of January CPI reading

Stocks provided the springboard for Bitcoin’s exit from the $30,000 to $40,000 corridor last weekbut “just up” is not what characterizes major assets.

Among the big tech the story was one of Amazon’s gains and Meta’s losses, providing a curious dichotomy that Bitcoin ultimately used to its advantage.

Could the same trend continue this week? Stocks are not alone as oil continues its own gains and the inflation narrative rises with it.

“Inflation is going to kick the Fed’s ass. Inflation is REAL,” He said on Monday veteran trader Peter Brandtlooking at US bonds.

“This is due to the avalanche of liquidity added in the last two years. The $$$ is plentiful. The Fed is way behind in raising rates. The 10-year note is headed for 2.35% short and 3.0 % in the next two years.”

He added that inflation remains extremely modest compared to the episodes of the last century, but that there could still be a long way to go.

For its part, Pentoshi forecast an oil price higher than USD 100 of entry.

“Oil looks like it’s going to break $100 at this rate. Up 20% in the first 5 weeks of the year, 13% in January. If you liked inflation before, you’ll love it when oil goes above $100. Consumer Goods numbers go up,” he tweeted.

Monday’s Wall Street open could therefore either validate Bitcoin’s gains or put the party in jeopardy. one more time. At the time of writing these lines, futures point lower after the S&P 500’s best week of 2022.

Meanwhile, data shows Bitcoin’s correlation with the Nasdaq is slowly declining.

Bitcoin’s 1D correlation with the Nasdaq is starting to drop from historically high levels

On Thursday the data of the consumer price index (CPI) for January will be publishedwhich could spell a new headwind for inflation if the figures are left out.

Will the dollar keep falling?

There is something afoot with the US dollar, even as stocks move through early year weakness.

In early February, a winning streak spanning the entire year of 2021 turned sharply for dollar bulls, and in the last week the US dollar currency index (DXY) has suffered a direct decline.

After breaking above 97 points for the first time in over a year, the DXY met stiff resistance and is now back below 95.6 points.. Barring a brief drop in mid-January, this represents its lowest level since mid-November, just as the BTC/USD pair was making its current all-time highs of $69,000.

Analyzing the current situation, trader, investor and entrepreneur Bob Loukas was skeptical.

“Very interesting USD moves. Maybe it’s a trap?”, reflected In the past week.

“One thing is for sure: price action is always WAY ahead of what we think (macro/events) should be driving price.”

Bitcoin is traditionally inversely correlated to DXY, and any sharp return to the upside could easily undermine price strength.

“I’m not going to lie, but DXY is starting to look like it wants to correct harder,” forecast Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe.

He pointed that the fact that the European Central Bank (ECB) refrains from raising interest rates further pressured the dollar.

“Long term -> it would be a good sign for Bitcoin and risk assets if DXY shows more weakness,” he argued..

Short-term holders start taking profits

Those looking for signs that a long-term Bitcoin price bottom is really in need of hunting through a lot of on-chain data this week.

As the on-chain and root cycle analysis account has observed, the portion of BTC supply controlled by short-term holders is starting to rise after falling to levels that coincide with macro price lows.

“It is likely that the macro fund has arrived”, commented root on monday.

Earnings to Spent Production Ratio (SOPR) for short-term holders, meanwhile, saw its first bounce above the 1 mark since Christmas this weekend..

Values ​​going up through 1 from below show that short-term holders, on average, are starting to sell at a profit rather than a loss.

On the subject of profitability, nearly 25% of BTC supply remains underwater, meanwhile, compared to 16.7% of supply bought between $30,000 and $41,500.

“Bitcoin is a bit heavy here, but NumberGoUp is the medicine for that,” commented the TXMC trades Twitter account on data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode.

Sentiment eyes ‘fear’ first break from all-time highs

The longer higher Bitcoin prices persist, the deeper the impact they have on even the most entrenched mindset..

The Fear and Greed Index of Cryptocurrencieswho spent most of the past month in his “extreme fear” zone, is now about to come out of “fear” completely.

This move would mark the index’s first turn into “neutral” territory since November’s all-time highs. and therefore a kind of reset of sentiment in the last two and a half months.

For comparison, just a week ago, the index stood at 20/100, while current levels are 45/100, more than double on its normalized scale.

History has shown that the key to sustainable sentiment, where traders don’t “crowd in” to buy or sell after a specific price action, lies in measured BTC price action. “Slow and steady gains” is what traders tend to look for in order to trust a long-term trend.

But nevertheless, On the subject of the Index’s January lows, analyst Philip Swift offered a note of caution.

“The graph of the Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index score against the price of bitcoin shows that the score can be very low at points other than the price lows”, he pointed last week, comparing historical figures.

“But it is interesting to note that prolonged periods of Extreme Fear (sub 25) for more than 3 weeks do tend to signal important lows.”

