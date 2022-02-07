6 new features coming to WhatsApp soon

The latest WhatsApp betas reveal many of the news that are to come.

WhatsApp is not exactly characterized by introducing great news on a recurring basis, the improvements are coming very little by littleHowever, we know that there are many news that are about to arrive. Thanks to the analysis of the public betas of WhatsApp that WABetaInfowe have a lot of information about everything that is to come to the most used messaging app in the world.

The next news that will arrive on WhatsApp

According to information recently revealed by WABetaInfothese are some of the Main novelties that are already available in the WhatsApp betas and that very soon they will reach the final version in a future update for iPhone and Android.

These 6 new features will arrive very soon on WhatsApp:

In beta 2.22.4.9 of WhatsApp for Android, it has been discovered that WhatsApp is working on an arrival of the Communities, one of the great novelties that will be available in a future update.

WhatsApp is planning to give more power to group administrators by allowing them to delete any message sent.

WhatsApp is going to introduce a change in the function of deleting messages for everyone, including new time limits: 2 days and 12 hours.

Very soon we will be able to listen to any audio message without having to remain in the chat, so we will be able to continue listening to them even if we leave that chat and enter others.

WhatsApp is going to include in a future update a redesigned view that shows the list of recipients chosen when sending an image in the form of subtitles.

The long-awaited reactions to WhatsApp messages are about to arrive and are already available in the betas of the app.

WhatsApp talks about the iPad app again

Without a doubt, these are interesting novelties that we are looking forward to trying, WhatsApp is one of the apps that we use the most every day and every little novelty affects millions of users.

