6 reasons why Meta -or Facebook- is in trouble

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 23, 2019. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)

On Thursday, Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, suffered the biggest single-day loss in its history, as its shares fell 26 percent, and its market value fell more than $230 billion.

His decline followed a disappointing earnings report on Wednesday, when CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained that the company was dealing with a difficult transition from social media to the virtual world of the metaverse. On Thursday, a company spokesman reiterated his earnings announcement statements and declined to comment further.

Here are six reasons why Meta is in a difficult position.

User growth reached a limit

Gone are the youthful days of wild Facebook user growth

Although the company on Wednesday saw modest growth in the number of new users across its family of apps — which includes Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — its main social media app, Facebook, lost nearly half a million users during the fourth quarter compared with the previous one.

That’s the first such decline the company has seen in its 18-year history, during which time it had pretty much defined itself by its ability to attract more new users.

Investors are now likely to look at whether Meta’s other apps, such as Instagram, will perhaps begin to reach their growth limit in terms of users.

The changes of Manzana are limiting to Meta

Last spring, Apple introduced an “App Tracking Transparency” update to its mobile operating system, which essentially gives iPhone users the option of whether or not to allow apps like Facebook to monitor their activities. online. Those privacy decisions have now affected Meta’s business and that trend is likely to continue.

Continue reading the story

Now that Facebook and other apps must explicitly ask people for permission to track their behavior, many users have chosen not to use those services. That means there’s less user data for Facebook, which makes it harder to target ads, one of the main ways the company makes money.

This week Meta, formerly Facebook, suffered the biggest single-day loss in its history: its shares fell 26 percent, and its market value fell more than $230 billion. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

As if that weren’t enough, iPhone users are a much more lucrative market for Facebook advertisers than Android app users, for example. People who use iPhones to browse the web tend to spend more money on the products and apps served to them from mobile ads.

Meta said Wednesday that Apple’s changes would cost it $10 billion in revenue over the next year.

The company has reacted negatively to Apple’s changes, saying they hurt small businesses that rely on social media advertising to reach consumers. However, Apple is unlikely to back down on its privacy policy changes, and Meta shareholders know it.

Google is grabbing a bigger share of online advertising

Meta’s problems are a sign of better luck for his rivals.

On Wednesday, David Wehner, Meta’s chief financial officer, noted that since Apple’s changes have given advertisers less visibility into user behavior, many have begun shifting their ad budgets to other platforms, particularly Google. .

At the conference on the utilities of Google this week, the company reported record sales, especially in the e-commerce search advertising space. That was the same category in which Meta had a drop in the last three months of 2021.

Unlike Meta, Google isn’t as reliant on Apple user data. Wehner said Google likely had “a lot more third-party data used for measurement and optimization purposes” than the Meta ad platform.

Wehner also pointed to Google’s agreement with Apple to be the default search engine for Apple’s Safari browser. This means that ads related to Google searches tend to appear in more places, thus extracting more data that can be useful to advertisers. That’s a big problem for Meta in the long run, especially if more advertisers start to prefer the ads that show up on Google searches.

TikTok and Reels present a dilemma

For more than a year, Zuckerberg has pointed to the formidable way TikTok has presented itself as a rival. The Chinese-backed app has grown to more than a billion users thanks to its short video posts that are highly shared and strangely addictive. Also, it is fiercely competing with Meta’s Instagram for more views and attention.

Meta has cloned TikTok with a video feature called Instagram Reels. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg stated that Reels, which appears prominently on Instagram accounts, was currently the number one driver of engagement on the entire app.

The problem is that even though reels Although it may be an attractive feature for users, it does not generate money as effectively as other Instagram features, such as Stories and the main channel. That’s because it takes longer to make money from video advertising, as people skip over that content. That means that the more Instagram encourages its users to use Reels, the less money it will make from them.

Spending in the metaverse is crazy

Zuckerberg believes so strongly that the next generation of the internet is the metaverse—a still-unclear theoretical concept that relies on users moving through different virtual and augmented-reality worlds—that he’s willing to spend on big on it.

It has invested so much that the amount rose to more than $10 billion last year. Zuckerberg expects to spend even more in the future.

However, there is no evidence that this bet will pay off.

The Specter of Antitrust Action Lurks

The threat of Washington regulators going after Zuckerberg’s company is a constant headache.

Meta is facing multiple investigations, including from a now aggressive Federal Trade Commission and several state attorneys general, into whether it has acted anticompetitively. Lawmakers have also rallied around efforts by Congress to pass antitrust bills.

Zuckerberg has argued that Meta is not a monopoly on social media. He has furiously pointed to what he calls “unprecedented levels of competition,” including from TikTok, Apple, Google and future rivals.

But the threat of antitrust action has made it harder for Meta to break into new social media trends.

© 2022 The New York Times Company

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

(VIDEO) 7 curiosities that you did not imagine about Facebook