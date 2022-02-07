Create unique and fun moments playing pranks on family and friends with your mobile with this list of the best apps.

a way to mark unforgettable moments is performing a harmless but funny prank on a friend. Nowadays it has become more innovative the way of make jokes by having apps that do the mischief for you.

This series of applications allow you to play a prank on a co-worker, friend, or family member at any time, regardless of whether or not it is April Fools’ Day, however, you should keep in mind that not everyone reacts the same way.

If you want to be the life of the party and perform the funniest pranks on your friends, then we will help you achieve it through this humorous list of 8 best apps to make pranks with the mobile.

Now, without any more time to lose, we present you with this fun list of 8 apps that stand out for pranks through mobile devices. With them you will bring out your joker side and you will get the best scares and smiles from your friends.

Lie Detector Face Test Prank

With this application you will be able to propitiate yourself of a good moment of fun when carrying out some alleged tests to detect if someone is telling the truth or is lying. The best thing about this app is that you can have the full control of the resultsor if you want, you can configure it to give random results.

The joke is to make compromising questions and having the mobile with the highest possible volume, when selecting a photo of the person or taking one at that moment, the application will perform a supposed facial scan to give a result that will be clearly heard on the mobile.

Fight Photo Editor

Surprise your acquaintances with a good scare through this app. It’s very easy, you just have to take a selfie and edit it with the functions of the application, which contains amazing realistic effects to make it look like you participated in the most violent fight.

Among the effects you can get bruises, scars, cuts and many other effects with great realism so you can make believe that you survived a fierce battle.

Cracked screen (prank) joke

Another way to make a big impact and have fun when observing the reactions of those who accompany you, it is breaking the screen of your mobile device, but don’t worry, don’t take it literally, with this app you can simulate that your screen breaks with the pressure of your finger, generating a chipping effect and sound reproduction when splitting

This is a good way to make those around you believe that you are upset and it is the poor mobile who suffers the consequences. How about?

stun gun simulator

This app is ideal for jumping from a good scare your friends by turning your mobile device into a electroshock simulator. The app plays an electric shock sound at the same time as mobile vibrates and flashlight flashes constantly.

The sound and vibration creates the impression that you have an electric weapon in your hand, and best of all, it is totally harmlesshowever the scare will be very real.

voice modifier

Send fun voice notes with effects on voice change to make believe that you are in a state of intoxication, or that you drastically rejuvenated by having the voice of a child.

There are many effects that you can achieve through this app voice modifiereither by audios that you are recording at that moment or modify one that you already have saved.

insect prank

Imagine that you try to take a good selfie and when you focus on your face you see how the camera captures a multi-legged invader with antennae walking on your head or faceand as much as you shake you can’t get rid of it.

All these and more you can achieve with this fun application, which incorporates insects, spiders, cockroaches and other crawling animals on the screen of your mobile, to make believe that your face, or that of your companion, are being tour by a disgusting insect.

Hair Clipper Prank

This is another simulation applicationwhich turns your mobile into a noisy electric shaver ready to go through the innocent hair of your friends or family and make them believe that you have removed a good portion of hair.

The app will make your mobile start to vibrate and make a sound identical to that emitted by electric shavers, so you can make a good and harmless prank whenever you want.

Ghost in Photo Prank

If you like extreme pranks and that they generate a good scare, then Ghost in Photo Prank is one of the best apps to make pranks with mobile. With it you can take photos or modify some images in your gallery and make it look as if a ghostly presence is found in space caught on camera.

It has an editor that allows adjust the transparency or sharpness of the supposed ghost to give the greatest realism and make your friends believe that they are not entirely alone. In addition to ghosts, it also has editor to incorporate UFOs or the intimidating big foot.

Likewise, it has a fun way to edit to add the good-natured Santa Claus to your photos and give a Christmas and magical touch to your photos.

Now you have at your disposal an entire arsenal to carry out the funniest pranks and see the reactions of your friends, family or co-workers. Create a fun time anytime with this list of the 8 best applications to make pranks with the mobile.

