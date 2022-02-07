A 70-year-old woman shows her spectacular body after 30 years without eating sugar

Carolyn Hartz is 70 years old and lives in Australia. She was diagnosed with prediabetes 28 years ago and decided to turn her life around. She created SweetLife, an Australian company dedicated to the production of sweeteners, and started a sugar-free diet. Since then she has dedicated herself to sharing her lifestyle with the world and today she has become an influencer on Instagram, where she publishes her recipes and menus and other habits that have led her to have a spectacular figure.

His story is that of many people. She herself considered herself addicted to sweets, which she consumed compulsively. Until a doctor diagnosed her as prediabetic and she changed her habits. Her beginnings were hard, but after a stage of detoxification from sugar she was able to establish healthy habits in her life and improve her health considerably.

Carolyn Hartz walks her dog on the beach Instagram: @sweetlifeaus

Hartz was diagnosed with prediabetes and that changed everything

“We know that our metabolism slows down as we age, and that means we have to take control and make healthier choices and work a little harder,” he said. “I think it’s very important to be aware of the type of food you eat and the amount of food you eat. Being mindful while you’re eating is a huge factor,” the influencer told Daily Mail Australia.

Mindless eating can lead to unnecessary weight gain. I tell my clients to taste and enjoy every bite. It will help them slow down and they will be less likely to overeat,” she states.

Carolyn Hartz proves to be in top form Instagram: @sweetlifeaus

The changes introduced in his diet are mainly based on the absence of sugary and processed foods and a commitment to natural products, fruits, vegetables and gluten-free cereals. In addition, she tries to exercise daily by taking the dog for a walk, yoga three days a week and since she was 17 years old she has followed the same skin care routine, keeping it clean and hydrated every day. At only 30 years old, he had a carcinoma removed from his nose, so he never forgets to use a skin protector either.

Carolyn’s story can help many, because the truth is that giving up sugar is not easy. There are numerous studies that prove the addictive power of it. This, together with its pleasant taste and its omnipresence in a large number of foods, makes it difficult to abandon it. It is undeniable that consuming it produces a momentary pleasure that activates the brain’s reward circuits and stimulates the production of pleasure hormones, such as serotonin and dopamine.





Stopping is produced by a state of withdrawal, and some people even have episodes of sadness and even symptoms of depression. It is a phase that lasts a week until the benefits begin to appear: energy recovery, reduction of chronic inflammation and improvement of the body’s immune response, increased sleep quality and weight loss.

The WHO has shown more than once its concern about the increasing intake of free sugars, since this “causes an unhealthy diet, weight gain and increased risk of contracting non-communicable diseases”, such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.