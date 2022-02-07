A fire damages a tobacco factory in Cuba

Fire in tobacco factory in Cuba. Twitter @Mi_Cuba_Libre

A large fire damaged this Sunday the structure and part of the product of an important tobacco manufacturer in the Cuban town of San Antonio de los Baños (west).

The flames, which did not cause human losses, started at dawn and quickly reached great dimensions. The origin of the fire is being investigated.

The fire damaged “the structure of the entire building and the furniture” and its repair could take about six months, according to the official regional newspaper El Artemiseño.

The Tobacco Selection, of the state company of Collection and Benefit Lázaro Peña, is, according to the publication, “one of the main economic enclaves of the territory”, with more than 100 workers.

According to independent media, this manufacturer from San Antonio de los Baños is one of the largest tobacco factories for export in the entire country.

️They are reporting from Cuba about a fire of great proportions this morning in the tobacco hideout in San Antonio de los Baños, Artemisa.️ pic.twitter.com/TIFNoB0MAp — Cuba_Libre  (@Mi_Cuba_Libre) February 6, 2022

The fire also ended with “25 thirds of tobacco”, thanks to the fact that at this time of the year there is usually not much product in the factory, as well as some “imported crates” that were used to store the raw material.

The state business group Tabacuba thanked official media for the rapid intervention of the emergency teams, which prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.