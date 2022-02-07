“A pigeon does not make a summer”

BARCELONA — Barcelona won, enjoyed, won and for many minutes, many, passed over an Atlético de Madrid powerless against the football of a rival who ended up celebrating the victory with overflowing euphoria. Xavi acknowledged that it was a victory that “we all needed” and in some way reduced that level of euphoria by warning that “it could” be a turning point but that they must keep their feet on the ground.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

Cruyff used to say, in one of his famous phrases, that “a pigeon doesn’t make a summer” warning that a simple result, an idyllic afternoon (like the one this Sunday), should not make us think that everything is already phenomenal in the team and in the club. That the path is made by walking, go, and that there will be time to draw conclusions and solve if this Barça is on the right path.

There are 15 games that Xavi has led the team and in them Barça fell without remission in the Champions League and was eliminated in the Cup, managing against Atlético, for the first time, to link two victories in a League that has begun to change taste. In 10 days with the new coach, 21 points have been added, when in the first 11, under the command of Koeman, only 15 were reached.

Daniel Alves. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

The improvement is evident both in terms of results and, also, in sensations because Barça has gone from being a team to seeing them come to look for an indisputable leading role, play against Elche or against Villarreal, win against Mallorca or get enjoying Atlético.

From now on, in this demanding month of February, Xavi’s team must be confirmed in three vital league games (Espanyol, Valencia and Athletic) and in the Europa League tie against Napoli, a team that has four consecutive victories in a Serie A that fights face to face with Inter, which it will receive on Saturday, and Milan.





2 Related

But at the moment Barça is not in a position to push their chests because, fourth in the standings, they are still fifteen points behind the leader and are going to face the last 16 dates with the indisputable pressure of adding three by three, first to confirm their classification between the first four (minimum objective and that is very feasible today) and from there to lay the foundations for that better future.

Who knows if this definitive second half of the season, in the League, will be similar to what happened in 2004, when the arrival of Edgar Davids caused Barça to go from being a corpse to even dreaming of winning the League. At this point, he was barely living 15 points behind the leader Real Madrid and finished the championship above him, second and only behind Valencia.