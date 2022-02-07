“A very beautiful paradise for bitcoin”: The family that invested everything in the main cryptocurrency moves to this European country and explains its reasons

The Dutch traded all their wealth for the popular electronic currency when it cost $900, just a few months before its price skyrocketed.

The Dutch family that has been living solely on their bitcoin savings for five years after investing their entire estate in the cryptocurrency is planning to settle in Portugal.

All these years, the couple and their three daughters have been traveling around the world, taking advantage of the benefits generated by the exorbitant growth of the value of bitcoin.

After visiting some 40 countriesthe Taihuttu have decided to reside in the European country, due to the tax regime around cryptocurrencies that Portugal maintains.

The chosen nation is among the last countries in Europe that do not charge anything on the profits received from the sale of cryptocurrencies, considering them as a form of payment and not as an asset, as is practiced in other territories.

“In Portugal you don’t pay no tax about capital gains or anything like that with cryptocurrencies,” Didi Taihuttu, father of the ‘bitcoin family,’ told CNBC.

“As long as you don’t earn cryptocurrency for providing services in Portugal, you have no problem,” he explained, describing the country as “a very nice paradise for bitcoin.”

“A decentralized lifestyle”

Didi, 43, has several plans in Portugal: he intends to buy land on the southern coast of the Algarve where he will build a village managed in a manner decentralizedin which the land will be divided into square meters and sold in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTfor its acronym in English), which will certify the rights of the owners.

It also plans to organize bitcoin mining in the town using the energy solar and windwhile the heat generated by the mining farms It will be used for home heating in winter. To administer this community, a decentralized autonomous organization will be established (DAO), a new way of managing crypto projects based on ‘blockchain’ technology.

“We want to build a decentralized lifestyle, which is the future,” says Didi.

“We wanted to change our lives”

The family sold everything they owned and invested in the popular electronic currency in 2017, when the cryptocurrency was trading at around 900 dollars, just a few months before its price jumped to just under $20,000. Currently, the value of bitcoin is around 41,500 dollars, after registering the historical maximum of 68,789 in November 2021.

Didi told last year that he keeps part of his fortune in several secret vaults in the so-called ‘cold wallets’ located in four continents: Two cryptocurrency amounts in Europe, two in Asia, one in South America and one in Australia.

The family maintains that they keep 26% of their fortune in the hot wallet, which is connected to the Internet, which allows them to access their cryptocurrencies relatively easily. The rest is in the cold walletwhose keys are not stored on computers connected to the Internet.

“We got into bitcoin because we wanted to change our lives,” Didi said in an interview in 2020.

