Accredited 77 professors of Medicine in Aragon

Of the 93 applications admitted, 77 have finally obtained accreditation.

The Government of Aragon promotes the faculty rejuvenation of Medicine. For this reason, for the first time in the autonomous community and being one of the first of these characteristics to be carried out in Spain, the Agency for Quality and University Prospective of Aragon (Acpua) has accredited 77 teachers and professors doctors.

The Acpua has recently completed the accreditation process and, of the 93 applications admitted, 77 have finally obtained accreditation. In this way, there will be a important bag of teachers and accredited professors on which to rely to reinforce and renew teaching in Health Sciences in the university classrooms of Aragon, as reported by the regional Executive in a press release.

This Agency has evaluated the teaching and research merits and takes into account the clinical and care merits certified by the Health. Aging and the need to have more teaching staff for the Faculty of Medicine and the Schools of Health Sciences are issues that have been worrying society and public authorities, especially in a pandemic.

To help solve these problems, the Department of Science, University and Knowledge Society of the Government of Aragon, Health and the University of Zaragoza have collaborated in developing the figure of the professor contracted doctor with clinical link to the public health system of Aragon.