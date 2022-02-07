Africa Cup of Nations 2022 Senegal champion: Edouard Mendy, from being close to retirement to giving Senegal its first title and winning the Champions League

Admin 9 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 33 Views

Edouaed Mendy is currently the best goalkeeper in the world and gives Senegal its first title.
Reuters

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Jasson Domínguez trading card sold at auction for record price

“El Marciano” remains the number two prospect in the New York Yankees organization and is …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved