Africa Cup of Nations 2022 Senegal champion: Edouard Mendy, from being close to retirement to giving Senegal its first title and winning the Champions League

yesenegal won their first African Cup title after beating Egypt on penalties. The figure in the batch was Edouard Mendy, who has once again asserted his distinction as the best goalkeeper today and was crucial in blocking Lasheen’s shot.

The goalkeeper has had a dream streak, since last season he managed to consecrate himself with the Champions League. And now he has been in charge of granting his country the first cup.

And it is that Mendy’s career has been full of great emotions. Until a few years ago, the goalkeeper was close to retiring. In 2014, the Cherbourgh had dispensed with their services and after the frustrated dream of going to England, by 2016 he was already thinking of retiring.

However, after a season without a club, he had the opportunity to try out with Olympique de Marseille. The team fully trusted him and gave him the opportunity to sign his first professional contract. Although he was never able to debut in the first team, he signed for Reims where his career was on the rise.

It was three seasons and then Rennes took over his services. Just one season was enough for Thomas Tuchel’s team to sign him in 2020 and With immediate effect, at Chelsea he became the undisputed starter.

His performances in the London team led him to win the Champions League last year. The great moment of his has remained and in a meteoric rise has already received The Best award and days later, he has managed to be one of the heroes for the triumph of Senegal. Now He has qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in his sights, where he hopes to continue making history.