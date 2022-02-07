Africa Zavala returns to the beach to show off her spectacular marked abdomen in a bikini

Africa Zavala She became the mother of her first child in August 2019, since then there have been few times that she had been seen posing in a bikini on her social networks; However, this weekend the wait for millions of followers who admire her beauty is over, as she was surprised to show her spectacular figure from the beach.

It was exactly through her official Instagram account, where the actress shared a series of photos of her most recent family trip to the beach, from where posed in a tiny green bikini which exposed his abdomen of steel.

With the short sentence: “I missed you“It was how the television star described the third of images in which his first-born also appeared, whom he gave a tender hug on the beach, while in the last snapshot Leoncito appears admiring the sea.

Although on this occasion he did not reveal which beach he visited, he ended up falling in love with more than 56 thousand fans who qualified his publication with a like and some more expressed their admiration through a message as the actress Angelique Boyerwho wrote: “That beauty! Enjoy a lot!“.

“What a great body Mrs. Zabala“, “beautiful and statuesque“, “how beautiful with your baby“, “How barbaric, what a body“, “You are Hotty“, “queen with her prince“, “You have a tremendous little body“, “What a beautiful body and your baby a doll“Were other messages that mother and son received this weekend.

The 36-year-old actress has not stopped sharing how much fun she has in her free time during the recordings of the second part of the TelevisaUnivision telenovela ‘Corona de Lágrimas’, where she shares credits with Victoria Ruffo, Maribel Guardia Y Rachel Garza.

And it was precisely together with her acting partners that days before she shared a series of videos in which, in addition to showing off her beauty, they showed that they enjoy an extraordinary sense of humor as they tried to follow one of the most popular choreographies on TikTok, where the result was hilarious.

While in one of his posts most recent in which they revealed what they do, they were only accompanied by the queen of melodrama, Victoria Ruffo.

You may also like:

–Maribel Guardia, Africa Zavala and Victoria Ruffo become the sensation on TikTok for their movement of the hips

–Africa Zavala and León Peraza’s son surfed for the first time when he was only one year old

–Africa Zavala reveals that she suffered from postpartum depression: “The hormones drive you crazy