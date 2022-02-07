After failure in the Club World Cup, this is how Rayados reacted with fans

Midtime Editorial

Monterey, NL / 05.02.2022 17:37:40





scratched failed to advance Club World Cup semi-finalfell out with Al Ahly and so they failed in this contest, so immediately on social networks, the club released a statement for their fans.

The Monterey He said he was hurt by what happened this Saturday in the United Arab Emirates, where they only aspire to fifth place.

“It hurts us a lot not to have been able to reach our goal. We recognize and appreciate the invaluable support of our fans in the FIFA Club World Cup“, mentions the club on Twitter.

“That great hobby that always encourages us and demands of us, the one that showed on this world stage that our people give everything for blue and white, even on the other side of the world.”

“To all our fans we say: thank you! Today, we endorse the commitment to continue giving everything and come back stronger to compete for the highest sporting goals, because that’s how we Rayados are: in the most challenging situations, passion and respect for our colors always push us to get ahead,” the statement added.

Rayados could still make his failure worse, should he lose the duel for fifth place.

​