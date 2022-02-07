Ajax sacks historic Marc Overmars for sending sexual messages to team employees

2022-02-06

Ajax Amsterdam fired former Dutch soccer star Marc Overmars from his position as sporting director after “a series of inappropriate messages” he sent to some employees of the entity, the historic club announced on Sunday.

Overmars (48 years old), winner of the Champions League with Ajax as a player in 1995, shared his “shame” and acknowledged “having exceeded the limits”, according to a club statement, which speaks of messages sent to “several women” over a “long period of time”.