Ajax sacks historic Marc Overmars for sending sexual messages to team employees

2022-02-06
Ajax Amsterdam fired former Dutch soccer star Marc Overmars from his position as sporting director after “a series of inappropriate messages” he sent to some employees of the entity, the historic club announced on Sunday.
Overmars (48 years old), winner of the Champions League with Ajax as a player in 1995, shared his “shame” and acknowledged “having exceeded the limits”, according to a club statement, which speaks of messages sent to “several women” over a “long period of time”.
The president of the club’s Board of Directors, Leen Meijaard, quoted in the statement, lamented “a dramatic situation”, “devastating for the women who have had to manage this behavior”. He stressed that Overmars was “probably the best director of football that Ajax has ever had” but that “continuing was not an option”.
Marc Overmars has held the position of sporting director since 2012 and has had an important responsibility in the recent successes of the Amsterdam club, especially in its great role in the Champions League in 2019 (semi-finalist) or in the Europa League in 2017 (finalist) .
He had recently renewed his contract until 2026. Ajax is experiencing an almost perfect season: they are leaders in the Dutch league and are qualified for the round of 16 in the Champions League.
During his playing career, Overmars stood out not only at Ajax, but also at Arsenal and FC Barcelona.