Alberth Elis’s Girondins de Bordeaux suffer a humiliating win and fall in relegation

Rheims, France.
Girondins de Bordeaux, which had Alberth Elis as the starter, suffered a painful and humiliating 5-0 win this Sunday at Reims, on matchday 23 of Ligue 1, which left the Honduran footballer’s team in a difficult situation. complicated.
Elis returned to play with Bordeaux after his participation with the Honduran National Team in the triple FIFA date. The catracho striker played an hour of the match, came off the bench in the 63rd minute, the Dutchman Javairo Dilrosun came on in his place.
The fragility of the Girondins defense was exposed by the team that the Spanish Óscar García Junyent who had a goalscoring festival at the Auguste Delaune stadium.
Reims, winless since beating Saint Etienne on December 11, took advantage of a relieved visit from a depressed Bordeaux last weekend against Strasbourg.
A penalty signaled in favor of Reims five minutes before the break shook up a flat duel. Hugo Ekitike missed but took advantage of the rebound to take the ball into the net and put the locals ahead.
At the beginning of the second half, the Zimbabwean Nyasha Munetsi scored the second, just in the 46th minute, and at game time Reims scored the third through the Dutchman Azor Matusiwa.
In full succession, the Belgian Wout Faes scored the fourth four minutes later and in the 76th minute Munetsi rounded off the thrashing of Óscar’s team against an opponent without the ability to react who played the last twenty with one less player due to the expulsion of Danilo Ignatenko .
With this defeat, number 11 in the championship, Girondins de Bordeaux is in penultimate position, which marks relegation, with just 20 points, the product of four wins and eight draws. In addition, it is the team with the most goals in the French championship, it has received 58 goals.
On the next date, Alberth Elis’s team will have another difficult start. They will face Lens on Sunday the 13th, who on this day lost (2-0) against Lorient.
Reims moves away from relegation with victory, reaching 27 points in 14th place.