Alberth Elis’s Girondins de Bordeaux suffer a humiliating win and fall in relegation

Girondins de Bordeaux, which had Alberth Elis as the starter, suffered a painful and humiliating 5-0 win this Sunday at Reims, on matchday 23 of Ligue 1, which left the Honduran footballer’s team in a difficult situation. complicated.

Elis returned to play with Bordeaux after his participation with the Honduran National Team in the triple FIFA date. The catracho striker played an hour of the match, came off the bench in the 63rd minute, the Dutchman Javairo Dilrosun came on in his place.

The fragility of the Girondins defense was exposed by the team that the Spanish Óscar García Junyent who had a goalscoring festival at the Auguste Delaune stadium.

Reims, winless since beating Saint Etienne on December 11, took advantage of a relieved visit from a depressed Bordeaux last weekend against Strasbourg.