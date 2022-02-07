Alert in Medellín: Emergency services and ICU above 90%

24% of ICU patients would be people who were infected by COVID-19. Via: Colprensa

The Personería of the capital of Antioquia assured that, through the Observatory of the Fundamental Right to Health, it was possible to determine that the city already has 90% occupancy of the Intensive Care Units. 24% of the patients would be people who were infected by COVID-19. Mayor Daniel Quintero recently assured that Medellín had already surpassed the peak of infections, which rose recently due to the arrival of the omicron variant.

A few days ago, Mayor Daniel Quintero assured that “the first piece of news that must be given is that Medellín has passed the peak of COVID-19 by Ómicron that occurred in the last month, it is great news, in the last two weeks we have seen a drop in half in the number of infections ”.

He then stated that, ““This is great news, in the last two weeks we have seen a drop of about half in the number of infections. But nevertheless, we are going to see the Intensive Care Units (ICU) with some tension next week”

Given this, the Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, came out to contradict the mayor of the capital of Antioquia and assured that “you cannot claim victory” and the Ministry of Health and Social Protection emphasized that, despite the fact that there was a decrease in cases by COVID-19, This is not the time to lower our guard and they insist that people get vaccinated.

The Ombudsman of Medellín referred to this situation that the city is going through and through Mayelis De la Rosa Madrid, leader of the Health Observatory, assured that, “the increase in the number of cases continues to occur, we cannot be oblivious to this situation and what the Personería de Medellín has wanted is to invite all citizens to Let’s continue implementing the Vaccination Plan and biosecurity measures.”

In the latest report from the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, Colombia reached 5,943,783 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. On February 4, 2022, 13,390 new cases were registered, 19,434 recovered and 239 deceased. A total of 60,596 cases remain active, 5,727,705 have recovered and a total of 135,282 people lost their lives to the virus.

According to information from the Emergency Medical System (SEM) between January 1 and 29, 2022, of the 404 patients who were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19, 270 had not been vaccinated against the virus, which, since 2020, has hit the country and cost the lives of more than 135,000 Colombians.

“This obviously worries us because it is a wake-up call that if we continue in this way and the public is not aware of the importance of the vaccination issue, this will generate, as it progresses, difficulty in the network of hospitalization, emergency and all services”, affirmed Mayelis De La Rosa Madrid.

Medellin has 717 beds in the Intensive Care Unit and it has an occupancy of 95.3%, while there are 832 beds for emergencies and as of January 30, 2022, it had an average occupancy of 104%. Finally, the occupancy of beds in general hospitalization, which has 3,088 available, was 92%.

