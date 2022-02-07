Alexa Dellanos goes out to show off her curvaceous figure in tight green leggings

Alexa Dellanos She is very happy with her new professional projects, and she let it be seen in her most recent publication on Instagram: photos in which she shows off her curvaceous figure in a tight sports outfit consisting of a top and green leggings. One of the comments he received was from his mother -the driver Myrka Dellanos-, who referring to Alexa’s sexy outfit wrote: “I love that outfit!!!! I want one! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

The beauty influencer of fashion and lifestyle has relaunched its website, under the name of Lexi Doll; Always on the lookout for her fans, Alexa took a photo showing off her long blonde hair, but asked them “short or long hair?”

In Lexi Doll Alexa offers exclusive content for her followers, such as photos, beauty tips and chats; she promoted the site with a picture showing her wearing an outfit in one of her favorite colors (pink), posing in the lobby of an exclusive resort.

