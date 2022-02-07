An iconic Sandinista commander is sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Ortega and Murillo regime

“A very beautiful, shy and absorbed girl, with an intelligence and good judgment that would have served her for anything great in life,” was how Gabriel García Márquez described the then “Commander Two” of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN). ). It was 1978. That same woman, Dora María Téllez, has been sentenced in Nicaragua by the Sandinista regime to 15 years in prison in an express trial held inside a prison for political prisoners.

Téllez, an iconic figure in the guerrilla struggle that led to the overthrow of the Anastasio Somoza dictatorship in 1979, has been sentenced on February 3 by judges who are part of the president’s regime Daniel Ortega and his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo. They charged him with the crimes of “undermining national integrity” and “conspiracy.”

In 1978, members of the FSLN, led by Edén Pastora Gómez, known as Comandante Cero, took over the National Palace, which was then the seat of the National Congress. Téllez was a prominent figure in that assault that, according to analysts, gave the final push to the guerrilla struggle and the urban insurrection against the Somoza dictatorship. The dictator fled a year later.

The now imprisoned leader held important positions in the first Sandinista government, even holding the vice presidency. In 1995, she, disenchanted with the direction that the FSLN was taking, co-opted by Daniel Ortegafounded the Sandinista Renovation Movement (MRS) together with other figures of the leftist dissidence.

Over the years he experienced political disqualifications, the cessation of his party’s personality and other pressures. However, the regimen Ortega and Murillo He had not crossed the yellow line, as was arresting him, until the middle of last year, when seven presidential candidates and dozens of political and social activists were imprisoned in a raid to pave the way for the couple’s re-election, which finally crystallized in November 2021.

Daniel Ortega He led the first Sandinista government in Nicaragua in 1979, amid a continental uproar after the triumph of the revolution, and was elected president in 1984. After being defeated in 1990, he returned to power in 2007 and was re-elected in 2011 and 2016 after a reform constitutional law that allowed him to run again. In 2021 he was re-elected again in the company of Rosario Murillo as vice president.

In the case of Dora María Téllez, Judge Ángel Fernández held an express hearing, lasting less than seven hours, and immediately, the Prosecutor’s Office requested 15 years in prison for the historian and critic of the current Administration, plus disqualification from holding public office. .

Téllez and the student leader Lesther Alemán, recognized for having confronted face to face Daniel Ortega in 2018 at a dialogue table after the protests of that year, they were sentenced at the beginning of a series of political trials that have been announced for this month of February. That precisely two emblematic public figures have been chosen as the first sentenced, in both cases to 15 years in prison, is perhaps a message to the rest of the political prisoners. Fifty judicial decisions are expected.

The sentence against the former Sandinista guerrilla took place one day after the National Assembly (Parliament) with an official majority, canceled the operating permits of five universities and the legal entities of 11 other Nicaraguan NGOs, this at the request of the Government of Ortega and Murillo.

Téllez was subjected to a trial without guarantees, as reported by human rights organizations. For example, the hearing was held behind closed doors in the detention center for political prisoners known as El Chipote. Her relatives were prevented from witnessing the trial.

Private enterprise sectors in Nicaragua They have made calls for dialogue, in order to achieve the release of political prisoners. Professor Ernesto Medina, who participated in the failed attempts at national dialogue in 2018 and 2019, stated that at this time “the lack of political will on the part of Ortega to seek a way out of the sociopolitical crisis is clear.” And there is no guarantor within the country with political weight to enforce eventual agreements.

On the other hand, in its policy of reducing civic space, the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo canceled this February 4 the legal records of seven foreign universities that were operating in the Central American country: Thomas More University Association (UTM), Central American University Association of Business Sciences (UCEM), Florida International University, Michigan State University, University Corporation de Mobile, Fundación Universidad Particular en Ciencias del Mercado and Wake Forest University.