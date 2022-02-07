Anabel Hernández spoke about the alleged demands of Ninel Conde and Galilea Montijo against her

The journalist Anabel Hernández held a meeting with the media to talk about “Emma and the other ladies of the narco”, her most recent book. There she said that other actresses who want to tell their story have contacted her through the email that appears in the publication.

However, those mentioned in the publication, such as Ninel Conde and Galilea Montijo, have expressed their discontent and have even said that they will sue the journalist, who in fact filed a lawsuit against the actor Andrés García for threats and gender violence. “These are facts, those that I have narrated in the book, absolutely verifiable”, he expressed.

Ninel Conde, known as “El Bombón Asesino” has her own chapter in the text as a result of a journalistic investigation. “In the case of Ninel Conde, it is an even more interesting case because there are already criminal investigations open against her. It’s not me, it’s not even Anabel Hernández who talks about alleged money laundering triangulations. It is an investigation of the PGR that is indicated even in the book. I have the documents of the PGR investigation that is alive today, so this already goes far beyond the book.”

He added: “When these people speak or say, they do not say that they already have a preliminary investigation open. So, it seems to me that rather, I repeat, what bothers these people is that this information is known and the various repercussions that this can have. But, I repeat, they shouldn’t be upset with me, I think it would be a good idea for each one to reflect on the different decisions they have made in their lives and do accounts with their past, their present and their future “

Anabel emphasized: “I did not put them in that situation and then I wrote about it. They were in that situation, they passed by, I investigated and narrated what happened because, I repeat, it is information of public interest. We are talking about transnational criminal organizations.”

Respondent?

Regarding whether they have sued her, Anabel Hernández said: “I have heard the word defamation a lot: ‘he has defamed me, he is defaming me’. Defamation is a legal matter that can only be determined by a judge. Until now, none of the people who feel offended has filed any lawsuit. so that, in any case, a judge can determine if there is defamation or if there is not. When these people say ‘he is defaming me’, it is not real, because this has to be determined by a judge. That is my position with Mrs. Galilea [Montijo] and with the others”.

The journalist, author of books such as “The drug lords,” said that it is not a personal issue. “I wasn’t looking, I’m going to investigate this one, no. The names jumped out in the witnesses that I interviewed, I went back to corroborate and confirm and then I started looking for files…

“This is how the testimonies were taking shape from testimonies that are listed in the book. But nevertheless, although my book and what I am pointing out does not have any personal tinge, I do see that on the part of some of these people it has become a personal issue. They are wrong and I hope that none of them is thinking of taking this personal issue to the extreme like Mr. Andrés García, because if someone wanted to take it to the extreme of Mr. Andrés García, well, he would have to act legally.