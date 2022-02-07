If you have problems releasing the mobile then you should try AppBlock, the app with which to stay focused. It is a tool that will help you to temporarily block the applications and web pages on your terminal, in order to avoid distractions and reduce addiction to the phone while you are studying and working.

The AppBlock Tools you can configure them to work for specific times and dates, so once the established time has elapsed, all the apps and web pages that had been blocked will work again, without problem.

How App Block works

You can use AppBlock by setting your profile based on a specific WiFi connection and location, that is, the blockade starts when you arrive at your office, at your place of study or at home at a certain time.

You must consider that this app is a solution for those who are weak, since it has the lock in Strict Mode that does not allow canceling the limitation functions and also deny access to AppBlock while a blocking schedule is running.

You can block social networks, game applications, browsers, web pages and in general any app that you have on your mobile. This attention timer will help you to regain concentration on what you are doing and improve productivity, it will no longer be necessary to turn off the device or leave it at home, you just need the help of such a tool.

This tool also allows you to temporarily block your email and keep email notifications off.

Too you can set a usage time limit for an app or web page daily. For example, for social networking applications you can decide that you will only be able to use it for 20 minutes a day, accessing Instagram or Facebook during that time while you are at work and studying.

Strict mode is a feature you choose to turn on, it is not required, so you can set it to be activated in this hard way or not. You can protect the AppBlock application with a PIN code, this will improve the security protocol and privacy settings of the device.

AppBlock will help you improve your productivity Increase sharing time with family and friends It helps you to combat technology addictions You can decrease the time you spend on screen It will ensure that you can have a better rest at night if you determine the block at bedtime. Download App Block for Android

Download AppBlock for iOS

