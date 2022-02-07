At the seashore, Shannon de Lima fell in love with everyone with an incredible photo shoot

Shannon de Lima is one of the best known and required models by different brands. She currently has almost 2.5 million followers which makes her Instagram profile highly sought after.

Her former partner, Marc Anthony seems to have completely forgotten her. Recently, the salsa singer was seen with Bella Hadid at a nightclub. A witness assured in Newsflare that both showed a very affectionate attitude at a party. “If we kept recording, they would kick us out,” he said.

In the last hours, Shannon shared a photo session where she displayed all her beauty. The ex of James Rodríguez posed on the seashore with a colorful outfit, in orange and green tones, made up of a crossed top and a long skirt.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

“Happy Weekend” wrote the model to accompany the pics, which exceeded 33 thousand likes and 160 comments. The one that attracted the most attention was the “Like” of the Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer, who was in a relationship with Ester Expósito for several months. The young man left him the emoji of a black heart and Shannon he replied with a white heart.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

Although there is no official confirmation of a possible relationship between the two, this back and forth on the 2.0 network has caught the attention of the fans of both as they have ‘liked’ their comments. Shannon He was with James Rodríguez for the last time, but that relationship is already in the past.