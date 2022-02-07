Barcelona SC travels to Uruguay with the mission of advancing to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022 | Soccer | sports

Fabián Bustos called up 23 players to face Montevideo City Torque this Tuesday, February 8, in the Uruguayan capital, in a match for the first play-off phase of the Copa Libertadores 2022, after completing a demanding preseason that began in the last days of December and which included two friendly matches.

The naturalized Ecuadorian Argentine Luca Sosa and the Uruguayan Carlos (Paco) Rodríguez, as well as the Brazilian midfielder Leonai Souza are on the list of players of the bullfighting team that will leave on a charter flight to Montevideo at 1:00 p.m. this Sunday.

Arrival at Carrasco airport is estimated at 19:00 and immediately the delegation will move to the concentration hotel.

Also traveling with the delegation are attackers Christian Penilla and Erick Castillo, who returned to the club this season. Snake Castillo, however, will miss this year’s Copa Libertadores debut due to injury.

Likewise, Byron Castillo was summoned, who will continue in the Canarian discipline until the middle of this year at least, after the yellow institution did not receive a firm proposal for his right-hand side.

Barcelona will go to the Centenario stadium with countless doubts for its demanding fans, since the team that the Argentine Bustos will lead for the third season lost the first preparation match 2-0 against October 9, in the Champions Cup, and tied the next to 1 against Guayaquil City on the Yellow Night.

The winner of the most local titles, 16 in total, and a two-time Libertadores finalist, in 1990 and 1998, trained until today behind closed doors, so his line-up will be a real surprise.

The rematch will be played on February 15 at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium, probably with 50% capacity, some 29,550 fans, of the total capacity of 60,000, due to the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic. (D)