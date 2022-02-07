Best Mac mini Accessories

The design is really attractive, highlighting above all the absence of frames on the sides and top of the monitor. Has a 60Hz refresh ratewhich accompanies one of the most important features of this monitor, its 4K resolution. It also features optimized image contrast and color adjustment so you can see everything as realistically as possible.

Huawei MateView

One of the most interesting monitors on the market for devices from the Cupertino company is this Huawei Mate View, and it is for many features. In the first place, the design is spectacular, in fact, one of the comments that always accompany this device is that, in terms of design, it is very Apple, since it is minimalist and sophisticated, with lines that are very reminiscent of the devices of the Cupertino company.

It has 28.2 inch screenoffering a 4K resolution and a DCI-P3 true color of 98%, something that you have to take into account if you are going to work video or photography with your Mac mini. It also offers different ports that you can use as if it were a Hub. At the bottom of the screen there is a smart bar to be able to perform touch control of all the settings and controls that this monitor has. Without a doubt, one of the best and most balanced options you can find.

BenQ PD2725U – Professional Monitor

We finish the monitor section with an option that has been conceived, designed and manufactured exclusively for professionals, among other things for its price. This BenQ brand monitor, which has a tremendous range of monitors for all audiences, delights all users due to its outstanding features.

Your screen has a 27 inch sizewith resolution 4Kheavy and designed to be used with a Mac. It has AQCOLOR technology, being able to cover the 95% of P3 and 100% of sRGB and Rec. It also features specialized display modes, to provide an optimal working environment for designers.

Bases

An accessory that we could say that is almost exclusive to the Mac mini are the bases. But beware, we are not talking about a device exclusively to place the computer on top, but rather, about a base that offers the user the possibility of adding ports to a computer that, in itself, has a good offer of these.

Hagibis usb c hub Mac mini M1

The first base that we want to talk to you about is this one from Hagibis, which you can place both below and above the Apple computer itself. Aesthetically it has the same design lines and on top of that, it is available in the two colors in which the Mac mini can be found, Silver and Space Gray.

The function of this base is mainly to add ports and, above all, to also make them more accessible and easy to use since in the Mac mini they are all in the back, so it can be a bit cumbersome at times to access them. It has two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 portsand two slots for different SD cards. But beware, the craziest thing about this base is that it also has a coupling at the bottom where you can insert an SSD and use it as an external storage drive.

SATECHI Bracket & Hub Type-C

One of the brands that manufactures more and better accessories for Mac is Satechi, also characterized by taking maximum care of all the details, offering really premium products. It is obvious how this Support integrates perfectly with the Mac mini, either in its finish silver or space gray.

Functionally speaking, what this support will allow you to do is add more ports to those that the Mac mini already has, and above all, make them much more accessible at the front of it. Count with one USB-C data port, three USB 3.0 portsa Micro/SD card readerand a port Jack so you can connect your headphones.

Elecife USB Type-C Hub

We end with this alternative offered by the Elecife brand, and which is really similar to the one that Hagibis also makes available to users. Aesthetically it is somewhat thicker than the one we just mentioned, but it still adapts perfectly to the design of the Apple Mac mini.

On the front it has two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports and two slots for different SD cards. But beware, perhaps the most incredible thing of all is that it has an area to be able to attach an SSD and thus, use this support or Hub, as you want to call it, also as a hard drive for your computer.

best keyboards

As we mentioned at the beginning of the post, an essential element to be able to use the Mac mini is the keyboard, and also, you have to acquire it on your own, since Apple with this model does not provide it to you. The importance of having a good keyboard is key, especially for those users who are going to work with this device.

Apple Magic Keyboard

One of the options that you must always keep in mind is the one offered by Apple itself, especially considering that this Magic Keyboard is not only a keyboard, but also adds an extra function to the way you use the Mac mini, since has the fingerprint sensor. In this way, by using this keyboard, you can unlock your Apple computer using Touch ID.

Aesthetically it matches perfectly with the entire design of the Mac mini, and furthermore, the mechanism that the Cupertino company has implemented in its keys makes it the writing experience with this Magic Keyboard it is really very satisfactory, so it is something that you have to value very positively if you have to write a lot in your day to day.

Logitech POP Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

We completely break with the usual Apple design line to go to a mechanical keyboard that, without a doubt, will not leave anyone indifferent. It’s about this Logitech POP Keys that will give you a touch of color to your entire desktop. It is available in different colors, so that all users can choose the one they like the most, but be clear that any of the combinations will make the eyes in your setup go to your keyboard.

One of the peculiarities of this keyboard, beyond the design and the fact that it is a mechanical keyboard, are the 8 emoji keys that you can customize and even exchange, plus it also provides an emoji menu key. You will have to configure all of them through the Logitech application that is available for both Windows and Mac.

Logitech MX Keys Advanced

We continue talking about Logitech keyboards, but in this case we return to something more conventional in terms of design, but not in terms of functions. if you want a keyboard elegant and soberthis one from Logitech has a surface in space gray color and black keyswhich give it a very elegant touch.

The strong point of this keyboard is not in how pretty it is or not, but in the configuration that you will be able to make of the different fully customizable keys. This is one of Logitech’s hallmarks when it comes to Mac accessories, the ability to adapt the use of the keyboard to your needs and even to the application you use. Definitely if you want a keyboard that is capable of making you more productive, this is the ideal choice for it.

Mouse or Trackpad

Obviously, to be able to use the Mac mini, in addition to a monitor and a keyboard as essential elements, it is also essential to use a mouse, or depending on the preferences of each user, a trackpad. In addition, if necessary, many users even use both in a complementary way to work on a day-to-day basis.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced

The Logitech brand reappears on the scene, but the truth is that the quality of its devices makes it worthy of it. In this case, if we previously commented on MX Keys Advanced, which was the keyboard to get increase your productivityif we transfer that concept to the mouse, this Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced comes out.

The special thing about this mouse is not the large number of buttons what you find in it, but what you can do with them. There are many mice on the market with a large number of buttons, but none of them are capable of offering the so extreme customization offered by this Logitech. You can customize each of these buttons with the function you really want, but that function can also change when using one application or another.

Apple Mouse Magic Mouse

One of the options that you have to take into account when purchasing a mouse for your Mac mini is Apple’s own Magic Mouse, especially if you come from using a MacBook, either the Air or the Pro, since the gestures that you can use with this mouse are the same ones that you have available in the trackpad of Apple laptops.

Aesthetically counts don a totally minimalist design, which continues with the entire product line that Apple has in all its devices. If you have the Apple keyboard, the Magic Keyboard continuity in terms of design and aesthetics is total. But nevertheless, the negative point is that when loading them you have to plug them into the back of the mouse, making it impossible to charge and use at the same time.

Apple Magic Trackpad

Another accessory that Apple itself makes available to all users is the trackpad, which can be a perfect substitute for the mouse, or even on many occasions it can complement it perfectly, in fact, there are many users who work and use these at the same time. two devices.

The strong point of the Apple trackpad is the gestures it allows you to do and that, without a doubt, make navigating around the Mac mini completely intuitive, in addition to being able to carry out different very productive features which thanks to the trackpad you can do really fast and well.

What is the best combination?

Whenever we carry out this type of collection of accessories, from the writing team of La Manzana Mordida we want to tell you what our personal preferences are. However, these do not have to be the ones that best suit your needs or tastes, so we encourage you to make an appropriate choice for your personal use based on the characteristics of the products. Our favorites are the following: