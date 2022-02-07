better working conditions and salaries

Lucia Gomez Lopez, MIR resident of Family Medicine in Torrelavega, he made the decision to carry out a two-month rotation in France, in a town located one hour from Toulouse, motivated by the number of “good references that exist in terms of working conditions and the health model there”. An experience that he does not regret and that has allowed him to observe and live first-hand the professional differences between one country and another.

“I worked for two months in a health center in a rural area where doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and psychologists were grouped together,” explains the resident to Medical Writingnoting that “these types of centers are beginning to be built to centralize healthcare in rural areas“.

As for the main differences between France and Spain, Gómez assures there “each professional manages his own agenda, in such a way that it is completely easy so that, when a patient requires more time, the consultations are 20 or 30 minutes and not just 15”. In addition, he admits that there are not as many waiting lists as in Spain, since “they have the ability to decide when a scanner or any other test is carried out.” “In Spain you do it on public roads, you can be waiting for months,” he acknowledges.

“In France they have a concerted Medicine, when patients go to the consultation they pay you, generally it is 25 euros, and later the social security or if they have insurance, they almost always return 75 percent to the patient,” says the resident, while if it is a long-term illness, “social security covers everything”.

Toilets in France: faster and better salaries

In addition, he states that “there invoices per consultation”. “If you see 60 patients a day you have a salary according to it, you earn based on your work, however, in Spain, A doctor who sees 5 patients charges the same as if he sees 60“. The resident also highlights that “in France it is easier to access physiotherapists and psychologists”. “In Spain you directly tell the patient to look for a private physiotherapist, because when they get an appointment for the social security one you have missed pathology”, he acknowledges, assuring that in France “a week patients already have an appointment with the physio, there are three or four in each health center”.

Resident going to France for a rotation. When he finishes, the tutor: “Well, we are delighted. If you want to come when you finish and if you come with 3 colleagues we will set up the clinic for you” – Fernando Alonso (@Bolaredo) January 25, 2022

Finally, Gómez alludes to what needs to be changed in Spain in order to have that health model. “More resources and personnel, what is invested in France in health has nothing to do with what is spent here and it shows,” he acknowledges. In addition, he does not rule out going to work there in the future, “if when I finish my residency I want to leave, I they have left the door open so that they would be delighted if he returns”, assuring that “in another health center in the area where he was, the four physios were Spanish”. “In France there are better working conditions and many more aids for the installation”, he concludes.