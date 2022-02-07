Bitcoin links three months of vertigo: records, crash and now rebound of 30%

bitcoin coin between price charts

DREAMSTIME EXPANSION

The tension in the markets and the volatility in the cryptocurrencies mean that in less than three months bitcoin has smashed records, suffered a crash of more than 50% and, now, staged a comeback of 30% from lows.

The instability that has settled in the ‘traditional’ markets has triggered lurches in indices such as the Nasdaq technology, and in business giants such as Meta. The volatility It is once again even higher in the cryptocurrency market, to the point that the price of bitcoin has chained three months in which it has activated both bullish and bearish alerts.

On November 10, he pulverized all his historical records, climbing to the brink of $70,000. It has since undergone a correction that erased more than half of its value. The impact of Russia’s plans to ban the use and mining of cryptocurrencies and especially the shift towards much more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed accelerated the disbandment, until on January 24 it was the turn of the day. lows at $32,950.

The crash had exceeded 50% from their records. The price of bitcoin resisted above the support of 30,000 dollars, and since last Friday it has activated an escalation that has far exceeded the level of 40,000 dollars. Today the cryptocurrency is approaching $43,000new two-week highs, and 30% above from its recent lows.

Bitpanda Spain analysts highlighted that “the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market has improved slightly in recent days”, with an increase in the fear and greed index from 12 to 28 points out of 100, while assessing that “the alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) they may have hit rock bottom“.

The comeback of the Nasdaq, with Amazon in the lead, cools risk aversion on all cryptocurrencies, at a time when investors have already discounted a particularly aggressive scenario of rate hikes by the Fed, with close to of five spikes throughout the year.

Bitcoin exceeds 15% rise in the last seven days. In this same period, revaluations exceeded 20% in the ethereumabove the barrier of 3,000 dollars again.

The comeback is close to 30% in seven days in several of the main alternative cryptocurrencies, such as solana, terra, polkadot and avalanche.