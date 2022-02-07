Bitcoin mimics the rise in stocks and reaches its highest level in two weeks

Bitcoin hit its highest level in two weeks on Saturday, extending the previous session’s strong gains as cryptocurrencies benefited from a recovery in risk appetite and a rally in stock markets.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency hit $41,983, marking a gain of almost 16% from Thursday’s low, and a 27% rise from the year’s low of $32,950.72 on Jan 24.

Ether, the currency linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, broke above the $3,000 level for the first time since January 21.

Friday’s rise of more than 11% was the biggest in one day for the bitcoin since mid-June, and the first major rebound after weeks in which, along with growth and tech stocks, they have been hit by fears that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates faster than anticipated to curb the rise in inflation.

It came alongside a rally in US stocks, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq ending the week with gains despite strong volatility in corporate earnings, including strong growth from Amazon and disappointing results from Meta Platforms Inc. , owner of Facebook.

Those synchronized moves showed how bitcoin has become a much more mainstream asset, rocked by swings in risk appetite.