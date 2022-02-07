Bitcoin Pulls Back After Attacking $42,000 as Trader Says BTC Price Momentum Move Is “Not Over Yet”

Bitcoin (BTC) approached a multi-week high by the weekly close on Feb 6 as a quiet weekend helped fragile sentiment.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin should turn $41,000 into support

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed a mercifully non-volatile weekend for the BTC/USD pair, which continued to touch the $42,000 resistance while holding the $40,000 mark as support.

Friday’s unexpected gap to the upside initially raised concerns of a “false breakout” in price, but at the time of writing there had been no significant pullback.

“I don’t think this Bitcoin push is over,” advertisement the popular TechDev trader and analyst.

Other comments focused on what could be a more sustainable price transformation, with William Clemente targeting $41,000 as a flip from resistance to support to ensure a strike closer to $50,000 going forward.

“Pretty straight forward on the price action for BTC,” he tweeted in fresh analysis of the day.

“Betting on the green boxes, I would like to see a higher low for the continuation. Flip the $40,000-41,000 area as support and we can start looking at $47,000 which is the PdB at confluence with the yearly open and price made from the STH. The last important zone is $58,000.”

Chart of the BTC/USD pair with the important zones. Source: William Clemente on Twitter

A “constructive” market is needed for altcoins to rally

Fellow analyst Pentoshi, for his part, said that the time to take positions in altcoins could soon come.

These have suffered greatly in recent months and are now poised for a turnaround if Bitcoin’s own strength persists.

Some requirements. They must have a bullish MS on both USD/BTC pairs or have no interest. They should be above the 1hr and 4hr emas.

Although there was no change on the day, many of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap posted significant gains throughout the week, including Ether (ETH), which was up almost 16% and broke above $3,000 for the first time since January 20.