Bitcoin soared: its price crossed USD 44,000 and has already increased 30% in the last two weeks

Bitcoin recovers the prices reached a month ago

The Bitcointhe most important cryptocurrency of scope, confirms this Monday its path of recovery, to be negotiated on the USD 44,000, with an increase of 5.9%after the pronounced descending channel that it faced at the end of January, coinciding with the abrupt profit taking of the Nasdaq technology index on Wall Street.

Thus, the most popular crypto accumulates a 30% gain from Jan 24 floorabout two weeks ago.

Experts point out that Bitcoin passed some “key” levels and showed signs of optimism. Gains are widespread throughout the cryptocurrency universe, with spikes of up to 15% led by XRP, Solana and Cardano (+7%).

The last time Bitcoin was above $44,000 was in the past January 5, then followed by days of declines until reaching lows in the area of ​​USD 33,000. In this way, Bitcoin achieves five consecutive rally days and now the eyes of the analysts are directed towards the support of 45,000 dollars.

The first and second cryptocurrencies in the market leave gains in the last seven days of 15% and 23%, respectively, while in the rest of the altcoins, they also remain on the rise. The strong rise of Shiba Inu that already exceeded 40% weekly.

The recovery of Bitcoin shows that investors are turning their eyes towards risky assets

The bullish cycle took shape on fridaywhen Bitcoin achieved exceed the area of ​​​​USD 40,000price level that had been a support of great importance throughout the previous bullish phase and had now become a zone of control.

However, according to data collected by CoindeskBitcoin trading volume on major centralized exchanges over the weekend was down significantly from Friday, but was in line with most days last week, when it was down, as major markets for Asian cryptocurrencies were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Global markets fluctuated in recent weeks as Investors eye prospects for monetary tightening. After reaching a maximum record $69,000 in early November, the Bitcoin lost up to 50% of its value in what has been described as “crypto winter”.

Bitcoin achieves five days of bullish rally and now the eyes of the analysts are directed towards the support of $45,000

“On a fundamental level, little has changed for Bitcoin since last Friday, so we could be seeing a bit of a contraction in the market,” he told Bloomberg Nathan BatchelorLead Bitcoin Analyst at Simetri Research.

“A quick look at the order book data shows that the market is still shorted, so a rally past the $43,000 level could make the current move up is heading towards the $45,000 level″.

In recent months, an increasingly close relationship has emerged between Bitcoin and stock market indices, in particular with the index Nasdaq 100, Mainly technology stocks.

KEEP READING:

The Government reaches an agreement with the Monetary Fund with net reserves at “zero” in the Central Bank

The international price of soybeans jumps almost 9 dollars and is located at the highest level since last June

Investors return to the dollar because they fear that the Government moves away from the IMF

The enthusiasm for the agreement with the IMF lasted 48 hours and the economy is headed for a new recession