Bitcoin Surpasses 50-Day Moving Average; eye on XRP and Shiba Inu By Investing.com

Admin 6 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 53 Views



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The crypto sector starts the week with a bullish tone in its main assets.

He is trading higher than $42,000. In fact, it has exceeded 42,956 at some point in the session, compared to the 50-day technical mark that was around 42,810, according to Bloomberg.

The experts collected by this means highlight that Bitcoin has surpassed some key levels and a downward trend line here in recent days and is showing signs of optimism. As for the next levels to watch, they point to 46,000 or 47,000.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency would have had, according to Mark Newton, an analyst at Fundstrat, the help of a series of short liquidations last Friday, and may advance further in the coming weeks.

In fact, last Friday we reported that according to Newton, there are signs that the cryptocurrency is beginning to stabilize after a terrible start in 2022.

Also read:

In this positive tone of the market this Monday, other assets that stand out are and , both with rises of more than 2 digits.

XRP is up 24% so far this month and Shiba Inu is up nearly 30%.

Legal warning: Fusion Medium would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Medium or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Spotify CEO condemns Joe Rogan’s use of racial slurs

Spotify announces changes to the platform after controversy 0:53 (CNN Business) — Spotify CEO Daniel …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved