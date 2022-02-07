Bitcoin Surpasses 50-Day Moving Average; eye on XRP and Shiba Inu By Investing.com







By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The crypto sector starts the week with a bullish tone in its main assets.

He is trading higher than $42,000. In fact, it has exceeded 42,956 at some point in the session, compared to the 50-day technical mark that was around 42,810, according to Bloomberg.

The experts collected by this means highlight that Bitcoin has surpassed some key levels and a downward trend line here in recent days and is showing signs of optimism. As for the next levels to watch, they point to 46,000 or 47,000.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency would have had, according to Mark Newton, an analyst at Fundstrat, the help of a series of short liquidations last Friday, and may advance further in the coming weeks.

In fact, last Friday we reported that according to Newton, there are signs that the cryptocurrency is beginning to stabilize after a terrible start in 2022.

In this positive tone of the market this Monday, other assets that stand out are and , both with rises of more than 2 digits.

XRP is up 24% so far this month and Shiba Inu is up nearly 30%.