Bloomberg analyst names the “ceiling” of the value of bitcoin

Published:

Feb 7, 2022 15:20 GMT

Mike McGlone believes that cryptocurrency is “on track to become a global digital security” and is responsible for a “revolution in the digitization of finance.”

Bloomberg chief commodity strategist Mike McGlone forecasts that the value of bitcoin and gold may rise over the course of this year.

The expert recognize that, although the current market crash A stock price could prevent the US Federal Reserve from raising rates, it can also boost the growth of bitcoin and gold, which are safe-haven assets.

In addition, believe that cryptocurrency is “on track to become a global digital security” and is responsible for a “revolution in the digitization of finance” which is in its infancy.

An economist warns that bitcoin "has no intrinsic value" and could be the result of "a speculative mania"

Meanwhile, McGlone maintains that at the moment the cryptocurrency is forming a stable “floor”. After this level is formed, according to the analyst, the bitcoin rate will aim to move towards the “ceiling”, which is the $100,000 mark. Currently, the price of bitcoin is around $42,842.

On the other hand, the strategist hopes that US lawmakers will adopt the use of cryptocurrencies through proper regulation, due to a possible increase in income thanks to taxes, the generation of employment and because it could go “against the antipathy of China”. “.

